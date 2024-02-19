PM Modi to launch over 10 lakh crore projects at GBC 4.0 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch over 14,500 projects involving investment of about ₹10.23 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) 4.0 at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan (IGP) here on Monday. For Representation Only (PTI File)

The GBC 4.0 that will continue till February 11 will see the rollout of projects in four regions and 75 districts of the state.

Eight aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh alone will see implementation of investment proposals of ₹1.57 lakh crore. (The aspirational districts programme was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018 as part of the government’s efforts to raise the living standards in backward districts. Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra are the aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh.).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, along with other ministers and 4000 leaders/representatives of industry and other delegates, will attend the opening session of GBC for which the state capital has been decked up.

This is the fourth groundbreaking event being organised here to implement investment proposals. These proposals were received ahead of and after the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow in February 2023. All preparations for the event are complete.

“Yes, the stage is set for the groundbreaking ceremony. All preparations have been made and the exhibition is also now ready to be opened,” infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

After his arrival at the venue at around 1.30pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the exhibition showcasing various initiatives and then proceed to the main hangar for the groundbreaking programme.

Besides the addresses of CM, defence minister and the industry minister, five industry leaders will put up the industry’s point there before the PM launches the projects through digital groundbreaking.

The five industry leaders shortlisted to speak at the event include Hinduja Group chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, CEO Southwest Asia, Samsung, JB Park, CEO INGKA Susanne Pulverer, Torrent Group MD Jinal Mehta and Addverb Technologies chairman Jalaj Dani.

The PM will thereafter launch the projects. The major projects include Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle manufacturing unit to be set up on land of the now under closure Scooters India Limited (SIL) in Lucknow.

After launching of the projects on the opening day on Monday, the state government has organised two conclaves on “Corporate Social Responsibility” and “FDI and AI- Unlocking Opportunities in UP” on the second day besides the three-day exhibition. The state government had got memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹33.50 lakh crore signed ahead of UPGIS-2023. The state government has continued to receive investment proposals after the GBC-2023 and total investment proposals received are about ₹40 lakh crore.

A breakup of the investment proposals indicates that the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority has been instrumental in getting 3300 investment proposals worth ₹1.50 lakh crore implemented. The department of additional sources of energy is getting 189 projects of ₹1.41 lakh crore implemented while third highest investment of ₹91,583 crore comes via IT and electronics department. The housing department is getting nearly 769 proposals for investment of about ₹59000 implemented at GBC 4.0.