PM Modi virtually inaugurates Agra Metro 9 months ahead of schedule, Yogi Adityanath takes maiden ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Agra Metro project almost nine months ahead of schedule. The Agra Metro is now the sixth metro running in Uttar Pradesh. The virtual inauguration was done from Kolkata. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on board the Agra Metro train . (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Agra Metro from Taj Mahal Metro Station and took the maiden ride till the Taj Mahal Eastern Gate. He was accompanied by public representatives. Yogi Adityanath congratulated residents of Agra on receiving this gift before Holi.

The construction of the priority underground section was supposed to take 32 months, but it was completed in just 23 months. On December 7, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Agra Metro, said Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) officials.

In the first phase, the metro will have a six-kilometre-run with six stations in the priority corridor. The general public will be able to travel in the Agra Metro from Thursday onwards. The Metro stations here will have AI surveillance.

Chief minister Yogi congratulated UPMRC and claimed Agra Metro rail was the fastest executed project.

Sharing his experience in the visitors’ book, the chief minister wrote, “Agra Metro was virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister today. Timeliness is important along with the quality of the project. Agra Metro has upheld this standard. Best Wishes.”

Speaking on the occasion, he said the work on Agra Metro began in December 2021. Within two years, work on the first 6 km of the priority section was completed. This section includes three elevated and three underground metro stations.

“With the commencement of the Agra Metro, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the distinction of being the first state in the country to provide metro services in most of its cities. Prior to this, metro services were already running in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Kanpur. Today, I am pleased that the sixth Metro facility is being made available to the people of Braj and Agra as well,” Yogi Adityanath added.

The chief minister further mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation’s dedication to Kanpur Metro, Lucknow Metro, and Agra Metro projects has been commendable.

“Agra Metro has become the first in the country to achieve the record of developing three underground stations in an area of three km at a fast pace by completing the work before the stipulated time. This is an accomplishment in itself,” he said.

The chief minister noted that UPMRC has demonstrated effective implementation of PM Modi’s vision for benefit of the people of Uttar Pradesh, along with visitors and tourists.

He said Agra Metro, like the Kanpur Metro and Lucknow Metro, will emerge as a symbol of public trust for the quality of work and its completion in record time.

“Agra is one of the oldest cities in the state, and is part of Brajbhoomi. This city is connected to the tales of bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Yogi Adityanath said. He thanked PM Modi for choosing Agra for the metro project.

“The work of other facilities in Agra like having its own airport and its civil terminal is also progressing rapidly. Ganga water should be available for drinking water under the JICA project,” he added.

Thirty-two students from Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 were selected to travel in the metro train flagged off by Yogi Adityanath. They travelled from Taj Mahal station to Taj East. The children were visibly excited. Their principal, Rajesh Pandey, said that it was a delightful moment for their school.

Union ministers of state Kaushal Kishore and SP Singh Baghel (the Agra MP, local MLAs, and other public representatives were present.