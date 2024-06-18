 PM prays at KV temple in Varanasi, attends Ganga Aarti - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM prays at KV temple in Varanasi, attends Ganga Aarti

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 19, 2024 05:20 AM IST

PM Modi visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and participated in Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He inspected Sigra sports stadium with CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on Tuesday. Before that, he also prayed to Maa Ganga and participated in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on June 18. (HT photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on June 18. (HT photo)

Nine priests instead of usual seven performed the Ganga Aarti that gave the event a grand look. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi during the Aarti. Ganga Aarti organiser Sushant Gupta felicitated the three on the occasion.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Later, he also inspected Dr Sampurnanand Multipurpose Sports Stadium aka Sigra stadium here. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also with him during the inspection.

With a view to promoting sports talent of Purvanchal, the PM has gifted Sigra indoor sports complex to Varanasi. All kinds of indoor and outdoor sports can be organised in the stadium built in a large area of ​​66,782.4 square metres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / PM prays at KV temple in Varanasi, attends Ganga Aarti
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On