PM prays at KV temple in Varanasi, attends Ganga Aarti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on Tuesday. Before that, he also prayed to Maa Ganga and participated in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on June 18. (HT photo)

Nine priests instead of usual seven performed the Ganga Aarti that gave the event a grand look. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi during the Aarti. Ganga Aarti organiser Sushant Gupta felicitated the three on the occasion.

Later, he also inspected Dr Sampurnanand Multipurpose Sports Stadium aka Sigra stadium here. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also with him during the inspection.

With a view to promoting sports talent of Purvanchal, the PM has gifted Sigra indoor sports complex to Varanasi. All kinds of indoor and outdoor sports can be organised in the stadium built in a large area of ​​66,782.4 square metres.