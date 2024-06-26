Police arrangement for Mahakumbh top priority: Prayagraj police commissioner

PRAYAGRAJ: Effective police arrangements for Mahakumbh will be the top priority of newly transferred Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gaba who took charge on Monday. Gaba said action against mafia and criminal elements in Prayagraj was already being taken and would continue. (HT)

Listing his priorities, Gaba said on Tuesday that focus would be on use of technology during Mahakumbh for better crowd and traffic management, besides ensuring safety of pilgrims.

To a question regarding improvement in policing in Prayagraj, the police commissioner said data and evidence-based policing would be put to use for better results. Use of technology and data would be used not only during Mahakumbh but even in routine policing and investigations of crimes.

“ Policemen will be given professional soft skill training to ensure that pilgrims and even common people are treated well and feel free to approach cops with their complaints and problems,” he said.

To another query regarding organized crimes, Gaba said action against mafia and criminal elements in Prayagraj was already being taken and would continue. “ If necessary, police will take more stern action against mafia, criminals, gangsters and goonda elements,” he added.

The police commissioner said that cybercrimes posed a challenge to police across the country. However, additional steps would be taken and hi-tech technology used to control cyber crimes. Moreover, fresh efforts would be launched to raise mass awareness to stay alert from cyber criminals and fraudsters.

Over traffic jam problem in the city, Gaba said soon a new strategy would be chalked for traffic movement during Mahakumbh and routine days which would be effective.

Senior IPS Tarun Gaba earlier served as IG Range Lucknow and home secretary. He served with CBI for seven years on deputation and was part of the team investigating the infamous Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh.