Police Commemoration Day: UP Police upholds rule of law amidst challenges, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family members of the martyred policemen on Saturday that his government was committed to taking all necessary measures with utmost sensitivity to ensure their welfare. He praised the state police for its contribution to the successful execution of significant events over the past six years. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial site in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the Police Smriti Diwas (Police Commemoration Day) parade held at Reserve Police Line, the CM said, “Three brave policemen of the state police force are among the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during 2022-23”.

The CM paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial site and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

He emphasised that the supreme sacrifices of these brave individuals continue to serve as a profound source of inspiration, encouraging all to carry forward their duties with unwavering dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

“Over the last six years, the UP police had made a remarkable contribution to the successful execution of significant events, including the Kumbh of Prayagraj, the Lok Sabha general election in 2019, the three-tier Panchayat general election in 2021, the assembly general election in 2022, and the municipal body general election in 2023. Moreover, the state police consistently stood ready to assist the public, even during the global pandemic of Covid-19,” he said.

The CM said that the financial assistance of ₹38.96 crore has been provided to the dependents of 140 martyred police personnel, including those from central paramilitary forces, paramilitary forces of other states, individuals serving in the Indian Army, and those originally from Uttar Pradesh, who lost their lives while performing their duty between November 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

CM Yogi said that the government has allocated ₹3.50 crore for the welfare of the police personnel appointed in the districts or various units of the state and ₹4 crore for the overall welfare. ₹45.50 lakh has been provided for settlement of 301 claims of medical reimbursement of serving and retired police personnel and their dependents, and ₹3.87 crore has been provided in 63 cases related to medical reimbursement of more than five lakh.

Similarly, ₹4.09 crore was given in advance to 103 personnel and their dependents for the treatment of serious diseases; ₹10.12 crore was given to the dependents of 370 deceased police personnel insured under the life insurance scheme.

Moreover, 112 police personnel and their dependents received financial assistance of ₹1.11 crore for cashless medical treatment.

To further encourage and support the families of police personnel, scholarships amounting to ₹7,75,000 have been disbursed to 158 meritorious children of police personnel through the education fund.

As an honour to policemen and boost their morale, President’s Police Medal was awarded to five officers and personnel and Police Medal to 125 officers and personnel for distinguished services on Republic Day, 2023, and Independence Day, 2023.

Besides, 1,154 personnel were awarded the Exceptional Service Medal, and 942 personnel were awarded the Excellent Service Medal by the ministry of home affairs, government of India.

The Chief Minister’s Meritorious Service Police Medals were awarded to five gazetted and non-gazetted policemen. Additionally, 85 policemen were awarded the Meritorious Service Award, and 408 policemen were awarded the Meritorious Service Award by the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh.

With the aim of motivating the police personnel, DG Commendation Disc, as well as 40 Platinum, 104 Gold, and 777 Silver Medals of Appreciation of director general of police were awarded to gazetted and non-gazetted police personnel.

During the event, a condolence book was presented to the chief minister and the DGP Vijaya Kumar read out the names of the immortal martyrs recorded in the condolence book.

Police commemoration day

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to pay tribute to police martyrs for the past 62 years. The trend started to mark the supreme sacrifice of 10 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force, who laid down their lives while fighting the Chinese army at India-China border in Laddakh on October 21, 1959.

To mark the occasion, a condolence parade is organised on this occasion in which the CM himself remains present to pay tribute to the police martyrs.

