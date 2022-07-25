Police counsel students, parents following a spate of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj
Not criminals but students of high school and post-graduate courses have emerged as accused in a series of crude bomb attacks and explosions that have shaken the city for several months, according to the police. Police investigations have revealed that some students and youths have allegedly formed groups which often clashed for supremacy.
During the last month, police have arrested 25 students, including six minors studying in high school, intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, LLB courses and even some preparing for competitive examinations for allegedly being involved in crude bomb blasts across the city.
After the crude bomb explosion outside the main gate of the boys’ high school on Friday, some names of high school and intermediate students surfaced. One of the accused, a student of a school near the high court, has been identified and is at large. Police officials said that from June 23 to July 22, at least 25 students have been arrested, while over half a dozen are at large.
It is worth mentioning that a group of students, some of them living at Holland Hall hostel, were involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in Civil Lines. Four of them were arrested from the hostel on June 23, while two other aides were later nabbed by STF. On July 4, Daraganj police arrested four students, including three minors, for hurling crude bombs and opening fire on another group of youths near Bade Hanuman Temple. A joint team of Civil Lines and Georgetown police arrested 10 students, including three minors, for a crude bomb attack at a shop near Medical Crossing. Apart from these incidents, many students from Allahabad University and affiliated colleges have been arrested for similar offences in the past.
SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said action under harsh sections will be initiated against those involved in hurling crude bombs at the main gate of the boys’ high school. If the youths have formed gangs, action will be taken against them under the Gangster Act.
SSP has urged the parents to keep an eye on their children and management in schools has been asked to take action and counsel the students on the consequences of such misacts. “The career of students may be at stake if any criminal case was lodged against them,” the SSP said.
Meanwhile, police has itself taken the initiative to counsel students involved in violent activities after the incident of a crude bomb attack near Bade Hanuman Temple, which left half a dozen persons injured on July 4. Investigations revealed that the students were members of the ‘Amar’ and ‘Tandav’ groups. Police counselled the students in the presence of their parents. Parents were asked to keep a strict eye on their wards’ activities on social media platforms. Police were also trying to give a chance to minor students as per guidelines issued under the Juvenile Justice Act.
SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said names of students of some reputed schools had surfaced in the series of crude bomb attacks. Police learnt the names of 20 students in connection with the incident at Bade Hanuman Temple. They were called and counselled in front of their parents. Some of the parents were informed about the objectionable activities of their children and were alerted to its consequences. Police are trying to contact parents of other students whose names have surfaced in other similar incidents, he added.
-
Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
-
Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.
-
Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered
A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree. According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones.
-
BHU signs MoU with Jain Education Institutes Support
Banaras Hindu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Education Institutes Support, a not-for-profit trust in New Delhi. As part of the MoU, BHU will receive a donation of Rs 1.05 crores to set up the Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund. The Jain Education Institutes Support is instituted by eminent people including Dr Jasvant Modi, Shri Harshad Shah, Dr Sulekh Jain, Dr Shugan C Jain and others.
-
Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say
PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it. After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics