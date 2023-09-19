Police crack down on spurious liquor sale, arrest 2

Police on Monday seized 624 bottles of liquor and 2.5 kg urea from a house in Nandapuram Colony under Madiyaon police station limits here. They said the house was being used as a factory to adulterate liquor smuggled from Chandigarh with urea. The spurious liquor was then repackaged in small cartons that were sold at a shop owned by one of the accused. “A total of 624 liquor bottles kept in 52 boxes, 525 small cartons and 2.5 kg of urea were recovered from the house,” the ADCP said, adding all cartons had scannable barcodes. The police were finding out how the accused got hold of the barcodes. (Sourced)

While the police booked five people for the offences under relevant sections of the India Penal Code and the Excise Act, two accused—identified as Shivam Jaiswal, 21, and Adarsh Jaiswal, 18, from Sitapur —were arrested, ADCP (North-Lucknow) Abijith R Shankar said. Three others—another Shivam Jaiswal from Madiyaon, his mother Poonam and friend and driver Dharmendra Jaiswal were at large,” Shankar added.

According to police, they raided the house after a tip-off and two accused.

During their interrogation, they both confessed that they were working for Shivam Jaiswal from Madiyaon, who smuggled liquor from Chandigarh and then sold the spiked liquor at a shop owned by his mother Poonam at Mohammadpur Saraiya in the Bakshi Ka Talab area.

