News / Cities / Lucknow News / Police crack down on spurious liquor sale, arrest 2

Police crack down on spurious liquor sale, arrest 2

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 19, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The spurious liquor was then repackaged in small cartons that were sold at a shop owned by one of the accused.

Police on Monday seized 624 bottles of liquor and 2.5 kg urea from a house in Nandapuram Colony under Madiyaon police station limits here. They said the house was being used as a factory to adulterate liquor smuggled from Chandigarh with urea. The spurious liquor was then repackaged in small cartons that were sold at a shop owned by one of the accused.

“A total of 624 liquor bottles kept in 52 boxes, 525 small cartons and 2.5 kg of urea were recovered from the house,” the ADCP said, adding all cartons had scannable barcodes. The police were finding out how the accused got hold of the barcodes. (Sourced)
“A total of 624 liquor bottles kept in 52 boxes, 525 small cartons and 2.5 kg of urea were recovered from the house,” the ADCP said, adding all cartons had scannable barcodes. The police were finding out how the accused got hold of the barcodes. (Sourced)

While the police booked five people for the offences under relevant sections of the India Penal Code and the Excise Act, two accused—identified as Shivam Jaiswal, 21, and Adarsh Jaiswal, 18, from Sitapur —were arrested, ADCP (North-Lucknow) Abijith R Shankar said. Three others—another Shivam Jaiswal from Madiyaon, his mother Poonam and friend and driver Dharmendra Jaiswal were at large,” Shankar added.

“A total of 624 liquor bottles kept in 52 boxes, 525 small cartons and 2.5 kg of urea were recovered from the house,” the ADCP said, adding all cartons had scannable barcodes. The police were finding out how the accused got hold of the barcodes.

According to police, they raided the house after a tip-off and two accused.

During their interrogation, they both confessed that they were working for Shivam Jaiswal from Madiyaon, who smuggled liquor from Chandigarh and then sold the spiked liquor at a shop owned by his mother Poonam at Mohammadpur Saraiya in the Bakshi Ka Talab area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out