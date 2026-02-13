Police foil ‘mahapanchayat’ over interfaith marriage in Meerut

A call for ‘mahapanchayat’ by Hindu organisations to oppose the interfaith marriage of Akanksha Gautam, 29, and Shahvez Rana alias Sahil, 25, led to heavy police deployment, preventive detentions, officials said here on Friday. The families decided to cancel the ceremony scheduled on Friday, citing safety concerns. (For representation)

Amid mounting tension and protest calls, the families decided to cancel the ceremony scheduled on Friday, citing safety concerns.

The gathering was announced as a protest against the marriage, which some groups described as “love jihad.” According to organisers, the ‘mahapanchayat’ was intended to discuss what they termed the protection of Hindu women.

Sachin Sirohi, a leader associated with the mobilisation, was placed under house arrest in Meerut and prevented from reaching the venue where the ‘mahapanchayat’ had been proposed.

The call also drew support from Bhupendra Chaudhary, also known as Pinky Chaudhary, national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, who claimed in an online video that police stopped him from leaving his residence.

Police said a small number of workers linked to different organisations reached the bride’s residence but were dispersed before they could assemble. Security personnel were deployed outside the homes of both families to prevent any escalation.

SP (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said no permission had been sought or granted for any ‘mahapanchayat’ and that their priority was to maintain law and order.

“An FIR was registered based on a complaint alleging unlawful conversion, and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far,” he said.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by the woman’s uncle accusing the groom of conspiring to convert her and seize property. Police registered a case based on the complaint. However, Akanksha has said she is an adult acting of her own free will and intends to challenge the FIR legally. She said that she follows Buddhism and wants the marriage conducted according to Buddhist rituals, adding that both families have known each other for years.