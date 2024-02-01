 Police hold flag marches in Varanasi areas ahead of Friday prayers - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow

Police hold flag marches in Varanasi areas ahead of Friday prayers

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Feb 02, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Senior police officials did foot patrolling from Lahurabeer Chauraha to Benia Bagh in Varanasi. Police personnel were asked to keep constant vigil.

Police held flag marches in sensitive areas of Varanasi ahead of Friday namaz, a day after the Varanasi district court allowed puja in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque here.

Security has been tightened in Varanasi. (ANI PHOTO)
Security has been tightened in Varanasi. (ANI PHOTO)

“As a precautionary measure, security has been beefed up in the city in view of Friday namaz with police force conducting flag marches in sensitive areas,” said Pragya Pathak, assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh area.

A large number of people offer namaz in the Gyanvapi mosque complex every Friday.

Additional commissioner of police (Law and Order) S Channappa and assistant commissioner of police (Chetganj) Neetu Singh, along with police force, did foot patrolling from Lahurabeer Chauraha to Benia Bagh. Channappa asked police personnel to keep constant vigil.

AIMC FILES PLEA IN DISTRICT COURT, WANTS GYANVAPI CELLAR TO BE PUT OFF FOR AT LEAST 15 DAYS

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which looks after management of the Gyanvapi mosque, on Thursday filed an application in the Varanasi district court, seeking postponement of execution of the district court’s January 31 order at least for 15 days.

On Wednesday, the Varanasi district court allowed puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. District magistrate S Rajalingam ensured compliance with the order during wee hours on Thursday.

“We filed an application in the district court, seeking an order to postpone the execution of the order, which was passed by the district court on January 31, at least for 15 days,” said advocate Rais Ahmad, representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

Additional district judge (Ist) Anil Kumar-V, the in-charge district judge, heard the matter and fixed February 5 as the date of hearing, he added.

Sudhir Tripathi, the counsel for Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas on whose application the district court on Wednesday had allowed puja in the cellar, said that he was given a copy of the AIMC plea.

