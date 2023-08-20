At least 30 crude bombs and several country-made pistols were recovered during a police raid on a trust-run hostel, where students of the University of Allahabad also reside, here late Friday night, officials of the Colonelganj police station in the city said. 30 crude bombs recovered from trust-run hostel in Prayagraj

The raid on the hostel, named Muslim Boarding House, was after crude bombs were hurled at a resident, who was injured in the attack, the officials said, adding the crude bombs were diffused with the help of a bomb disposal squad. Also, two FIRs were registered in this connection and the search for the absconding accused was underway, they added.

Colonelganj station house officer (SHO) Brijesh Singh said Asif Iqbal, a resident of room number 11 of the hostel, sought police help as he said there was a murderous assault on him earlier that night.

He told police he had an argument with his room partner Jalal Akbar on the night of August 18. Later that night, the men against whom he later launched the complaint, assaulted Iqbal in his room and also attacked him with a crude bomb and a country-made weapon. Iqbal somehow managed to flee and report the matter to the police.

“When we reached room number 57 of the hostel, a resident was seen throwing a country-made pistol to the lawn from his room and we nabbed him. We also found 30 crude bombs from different hostel rooms. Hostel superintendent Irfan Ahmed said room number 57 was allotted to Pratapgarh’s Mohammad Mubassir. The accused who was nabbed with the pistol was identified as Mohd Aubada, who lived in room number 35, he added.

Both Mubassir and Aubada, along with 12 unidentified residents, have been booked under the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act, the SHO said.