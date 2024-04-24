Police recruitment paper leak: Delhi cop held for arranging resort for aspirants to read & solve papers

The U.P. Special Task Force arrested a Delhi police constable on Tuesday for arranging a resort in Haryana’s Gurugram for aspirants to read and solve question papers of U.P. Police constable examination, said senior police officials. Delhi cop held for arranging resort for aspirants to read & solve papers (pic for representation)

They said the accused was arrested near Peripheral Expressway flyover in Baghpat at around 9 am.

In a press note shared with media, the STF officials said the accused was identified as Vikram Pahal, the resident of Jind, Haryana. They said he was recruited as constable in Delhi police in 2010 and served there at different units for around 14 years.

The officials said the accused met Ravi Attri, one of the two alleged masterminds of the question paper leak case, through his childhood friend Nitin of Sonipat, Haryana and got into the nexus involved in the leaking of question paper of different recruitment examinations.

They said he only arranged the Nature Valley Resort at Manesar of Gurugram, Haryana where as many as 500 aspirants were made to read and solve question papers. They said the Haryana resort owner Satish Dhankad was arrested from his hideout on March 21.

“Other than Nature Valley resort, the racketeers have arranged read and solve facility for around 300 aspirants at Shiv Maha Shakti resort of Rewa. The involvement of Shiv Maha Shakti resort is still under investigation,” a STF official said.

Earlier on April 3, one of the two masterminds of U.P. Police constable exam question paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra (32), was arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar by STF. He revealed that the aspirants were made to solve the question papers on February 16, around 24 hours before the recruitment examination scheduled on February 17 and 18 earlier this year. The second kingpin of the paper leak, Ravi Attri was also arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 10.

Notably, over 400 people have been arrested so far and 178 FIRs lodged in 41 districts of U.P. in connection with the question paper leak. On February 24, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the STF to investigate the paper leak after cancelling the examination held for 60,244 posts.