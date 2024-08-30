Police recruitment re-exam: Over 19 L candidates to take test today and tomorrow

Over 19 lakh candidates will appear in two days of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh police constables’ recruitment exam to be conducted in two shifts each on Friday and Saturday. Candidates at a temporary shelter outside Charbagh Station in Lucknow, on Thursday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

A senior Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) official said so far around 28.91 lakh candidates have appeared in two shifts each in three days of the first phase of examination on August 23, 24 and 25, while the remaining candidates, 19.26 lakh will appear in the second phase on August 30 and 31.

He said the exam is being conducted across 1,174 examination centres in 67 U.P. districts under tight security that involved biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition.

He said a total of 48,17,441 candidates were expected to appear in two shifts in the recruitment examination spread over five days -- August 23, 24, 25 and August 30 and 31.

He further stated that a large percentage of candidates have skipped the examination in the first three days of examination. He said over 31.38% candidates have skipped the three days of the first phase of examination. He said around 31.72% candidates skipped the exam on the first day on August 23. Similarly, around 31.78% and around 29.65% of candidates skipped the exam on the second and third day, he added.

In all, over 19.83 lakh candidates out of over 28.91 lakh candidates have taken the exam in two shifts each on the first three days.

Meanwhile, the board listed as many as 318 suspicious candidates, whose credentials did not match with the original documents, on the first three days. The board has allowed them to appear in the written examination, but the details of the suspicious candidates are being cross-checked and legal action will be taken against them if their credentials are not found correct, the officials said.

At least 61, 72 and 185 suspicious candidates were listed on August 23, 24 and 25, respectively, they added.

39 arrested, 34 cases registered

The official said 39 candidates were arrested for impersonation and using unfair means and 34 cases were lodged in the matter in the three days of the first phase of the exam on August 23, 24 and 25. He said five people were arrested in five different districts on the first day, 20 people were arrested and 17 cases were registered in different districts on the second day, and 14 people were arrested and 12 cases registered on the third day.