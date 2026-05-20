Police uncover infant trafficking network in Rae Bareli; 9 arrested

Rae Bareli Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an alleged interstate infant trafficking racket with the arrest of nine accused, including four women, and the rescue of a nine-month-old boy allegedly abducted from a woman travelling by train from Delhi. A nine-month-old boy allegedly abducted from a woman travelling by train from Delhi was rescued. (For representation)

According to an official statement, the gang allegedly targeted vulnerable women travelling alone with infants at railway stations, bus stands and other public places. The accused would allegedly gain their confidence and later abduct the children for sale across states.

Officials said the case came to light after a woman, originally from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and currently residing with her husband in Delhi, lodged a complaint at Kotwali Nagar police station in Rae Bareli.

According to police, the woman had left Delhi following a domestic dispute and was travelling with her two children on May 13 when she came in contact with an unidentified man and woman aboard a train.

During the journey, the accused woman allegedly befriended her and gradually won her trust. Before the train reached Rae Bareli, the woman allegedly took the complainant’s younger child, aged around nine months, on the pretext of feeding and caring for him.

After the train arrived at Rae Bareli railway station, the accused allegedly took the complainant towards a food outlet outside the station and escaped with the infant.

An FIR under Section 140(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station, following which multiple police teams were formed to trace the child and identify the accused.

Officials said that during the investigation, police uncovered an organised network allegedly involved in the sale of newborns and infants. Investigators said gang members would identify women travelling alone with infants, strike up conversations, offer help and emotionally manipulate them before abducting the children.

Police said the child was allegedly abducted by Ramkumar Das and his wife Reshma, residents of Araria district in Bihar, and was to be handed over through other members of the network.

The arrested accused were identified as Ramkumar Das and Reshma from Bihar; Sumit Kumar from Rampur; Sanjay Kumar, Brahmpal Singh, Babita Saini and Archana Singh from Moradabad; Harish Chandra from Amroha; and Kiranjeet Kaur from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.

Police recovered the abducted child and also seized a vehicle (Hyundai Venue) allegedly used in the crime.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Kumar said a joint team from Kotwali Nagar police station and the SOG-surveillance unit used CCTV footage, technical surveillance, railway station movement analysis and human intelligence inputs to trace the accused.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police arrested the accused near the railway colony water tank area in Rae Bareli on Tuesday and safely rescued the infant, officials said.

Police also added Section 143(4) of the BNS during the investigation, citing the organised nature of the offence and the involvement of multiple accused.

Officials said the accused were being produced before the court for judicial remand and further investigation was underway to identify wider interstate links and other possible members associated with the alleged trafficking network.