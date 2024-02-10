Police vigil in Bareilly continues, 2 FIRs lodged after skirmishes

Two separate FIRs, one each from Hindu and Muslim groups, were lodged after stray incidents of stone-pelting and manhandling, in Bareilly, on Friday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This followed the large numbers of Muslim people gathered on the call of the chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (Bareilly Sharif) Maulana Tauqir Raza to court arrest over the Gyanvapi mosque row in Varanasi on Friday afternoon.

The alert police, however, averted any major untoward incident after Friday prayers and people were returned to their houses. The deployment continued even on Saturday in some sensitive areas and round the clock vigil was kept on Raza and some other religious leaders to avert any further trouble in Bareilly.

Requesting anonymity, a senior Bareilly police official said the first FIR was lodged by one Kapil Kumar Sharma, who was allegedly attacked in Shyamganj market area at around 2.30 pm. He said the complainant lodged an FIR against 60 unidentified people under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (for rioting), 323 (for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 427 for mischief and thereby damaging his motorcycle and 504 (for insult).

“The incident happened when along with my friend, Sameer Sagar, I was going on a motorcycle when a group of 60 people intercepted and surrounded us and beat us up and damaged the motorcycle,” the complainant wrote in the FIR.

The second FIR was lodged by one Mustaqeem stating around 25 unidentified people whom he could identify by face, attacked him near Shahmatganj locality when he was returning home after offering Friday prayers at around 3pm. He said some local people rescued him and attackers fled issuing threats of dire consequences.

The official said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (for rioting), 323 (for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (for insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) in the matter.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan said stray incidents of stone-pelting and sloganeering were reported at the Shyam Ganj market under the Baradari police station limits of the city. He added that some elements thrashed two youngsters in the same area, and two of them suffered minor injuries. He said the FIRs are lodged and strict action will be initiated against the troublemakers after identifying them.