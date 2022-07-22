Police workout temple priest’s murder, one held
The tantrik-cum-temple priest Rajesh Rawat, whose body was recovered near the temple in Salempur Acchka village in Nagram on Sunday, was murdered over illicit relations, police said on Thursday.
Police also arrested one Ram Sewak, a resident of nearby Samesi village for allegedly murdering Rawat, 45, when he was sleeping outside his hut near Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Achka village on Saturday/ Sunday night. Rawat’s body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning and police said a blood-stained trident was also found near the body that had multiple injury marks.
Victim’s younger brother Ajay Rawat had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder against unidentified assailants. The priest’s family suspected personal dispute behind the murder and ruled out the theory of loot or robbery.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), south, Rajesh Srivastava said, “Investigations revealed that the priest used to claim he had supernatural powers and would treat people who believed him. Few months back, Ram Sewak, who is now arrested, had brought his sister-in-law to him for treatment. Rawat developed relations with her and even wanted to marry her but Ram Sewak, who too liked the woman, opposed him,” he said.
“Ram Sewak had warned his sister-in-law that he will kill the priest if she would continue with the relationship and subsequently carried out his threat when he got a chance on Saturday night while the victim was asleep,” Srivastava added.
“The accused attacked him with a trident that was kept nearby and caused multiple injuries following which he died,” he added. “The accused later informed his sister-in-law about the crime and was subsequently arrested near the Power House on Samesi road when he was about to escape,” he said.
Themed food trail, river museum and art gallery to come up at Curzon bridge in Prayagraj before Mahakumbh 2025
The historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau Curzon Bridge built over the Ganga will be made a grand tourist attraction before the Mahakumbh 2025. Officials said a themed food trail would be developed on the rail route of the bridge. It will have stalls decorated in special designs offering local delicacies. The proposal aimed to highlight the spiritual, cultural and historical heritage of Sangam city. All this would be shown digitally, they added.
‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’
Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme 'UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission' here on Thursday. NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
