Policy roundtable held to identify FPOs growing nutritious crops in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh agriculture department convened a policy roundtable with "Anuvaad Solutions and Technical Support Unit" as knowledge partners, on "Policy roundtable on farmer producer organisations (FPOs): Promoting convergence between agriculture and nutrition" in Lucknow recently.

The objectives of the policy roundtable were to identify and incentivise FPOs that are growing nutritious crops thus promoting convergence between the department of agriculture and various departments, including UP State Rural Livelihood Mission, ICDS, panchayati raj, rural development, basic education besides food and civil supply departments.

Devesh Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary, agriculture, U.P., said how Uttar Pradesh has been at the forefront of promoting FPOs, particularly targeting small and marginal farmers.

Chaturvedi shared strategic guidance on how to promote Poshan FPOs through interdepartmental convergence with linkages with Beej Vikas Nigam, department of horticulture, mid-day meal, Poshan Vatika and supplementary nutrition programmes.

It was suggested that such FPOs should receive increased government support to cultivate and process nutritious crops for open markets and government procurement for different programmes and schemes. A list of nutrient-dense crops ranging from vegetables and fruits to pulses, lentils, peas, beans, barley, sorghum, millets, maize, mushrooms and medicinal plants was also shared with the attendees.

Based on data analysed from the UP FPO Shakti Portal, a list of 549 FPOs qualifying as Poshan FPOs in the state was shared. Furthermore, the team also suggested potential incentive ideas and examples from different states of India for supporting Poshan FPOs along with a proposed evaluation framework for monitoring Poshan FPOs.

Niraj Subrat, project director, technical support unit, highlighted the different means by which a support system for Poshan FPO can be inculcated in the state. During this session, Chaturvedi stated various action points for the departments participating in the roundtable.

Raj Shekhar, secretary, agriculture, U.P., delivered the closing remarks. He emphasised the importance of setting up an interdepartmental committee to regularly review the progress made on promoting Poshan FPOs.