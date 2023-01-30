Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Polling for 5 MLC seats today; prestige issue for BJP, SP

Published on Jan 30, 2023

A total of 6.32 lakh voters will exercise franchise in three graduate constituencies, of which 3.93 lakhs are male and 2.39 lakh female voters.

Police personnel leave for the respective polling stations on the eve of the MLC (Vidhan Parishad) election of the first block teacher and graduate quota, in Moradabad, on Sunday. (PTI)
Lucknow: Polling for the biennial election to five legislative council seats- 3 graduate constituencies and 2 teachers’ constituencies-- will be held on Monday. The prestige of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) is at stake in the election.

The polling will commence at 8 am and continue till 4 pm in 39 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Sambhal, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi and Ambedkar Nagar. .

Additional chief electoral officer Ratnesh Singh said the polling would be held for three graduates’ constituencies of UP legislative council, including Gorakhpur - Faizabad graduate constituency, Kanpur graduate constituency and Bareilly - Moradabad graduate constituency and two teachers ‘constituencies, including Allahabad-Jhansi teacher constituency and Kanpur teacher constituency.

A total of 6.32 lakh voters will exercise franchise in three graduate constituencies, of which 3.93 lakhs are male and 2.39 lakh female voters. As many as 53.92 voters will exercise their franchise in two teachers’ constituencies, of which approximately 35,000 are male and over18,000 female. A total of 44 candidates are in fray in three graduate constituencies and 19 in two teacher constituencies. As many as 63 candidates are in fray in five constituencies.

One observer has also been deployed in each constituency by the Election Commission to keep an eye on the polling, along with. 594 sector magistrates and 234 zonal magistrates. Micro observers have been posted in all the booths and videography of the polling will be conducted. A total of 4,941 polling personnel have been deployed to complete the election process.

Ballot papers were used for polling and the order of preference was marked in numbers by the voters in front of the name of the candidate, Singh said.

The counting of the votes will be done on February 2 from 8 am at the counting centres in Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
