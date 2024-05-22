Polling officer suspended in Hamirpur, re-poll ordered in Farrukhabad booth

Lucknow: A polling personnel at a polling booth in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency has been suspended for inappropriate conduct. The CEO has cautioned the polling personnel to strictly follow the instructions of the ECI during the election process and avoid inappropriate activities (Pic for representation)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in a press statement on Tuesday that Ashish Kumar Arya, an assistant teacher in Girls’ Primary School Umri in Muskara block in Hamirpur district was posted as polling officer in polling station 112 of Shri Vidya Mandir Inter College in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In a clear violation of the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Arya took selfies with his mobile phone while photographing voters on the day of polling on Monday.

Taking cognizance of violation of ECI directives, the District Basic Education Officer, Hamirpur suspended Arya and attached him to Block Resource Centre, Muskara. The Block Education Officer had been appointed as the investigation officer to investigate the matter, he said

The Commission has taken the incident seriously. The CEO has cautioned the polling personnel to strictly follow the instructions of the ECI during the election process and avoid inappropriate activities.

Re-polling in Farrukhabad booth

Lucknow. The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the voting held on May 13 at polling booth number 343, Primary School Khiriya Pamaran in Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency invalid. Orders for re-polling have been issued at the polling booth on May 25.

UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said irregularities had come to light during the polling held on May 13, so the ECI had decided on re-poll at the booth . The re-polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, to give voters another opportunity to exercise their franchise . An indelible ink mark will be placed on the middle finger of the left hand of all voters at the polling booth. All the voters were being made aware through beating of the drum in the rural areas, he said.

Wide publicity of re-poll was being given and all political parties as well as candidates had been informed in writing. The Returning Officer and the concerned observer had also been informed about the schedule of re-polling, he said

All necessary security measures will be in place during the voting process and voters are requested to be present at the polling station on the scheduled date to exercise their franchise. Appeal has been made to all voters for peaceful and fair voting. the officers have bene directed to ensure that there are no irregularities of any kind on the day of re-polling and the voting is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, as per Rinwa.