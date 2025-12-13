The city health administration is planning to launch polyclinics at 14 urban primary health centres (UPHCs). As part of the initiative, specialist doctors will be available there twice a week, said a health official. 14 urban PHCs in state capital to get polyclinics

Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), said the UPHCs in Jankipuram, Chitwapur, IIM Road, Bharwara, Barawan Kala, Naka, Aurangabad and Vrindavan and other places had been identified, where preparations will be taken up for the launch of polyclinics.

At present, a UPHC is usually built on 1,400 square feet and has limited facilities for patients. An area of around 600 square feet will be added to each UPHC for the polyclinics.

This expanded area will be utilised for the facilities of specialist doctors of obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT and surgery, he said. Dr Singh, however, added that the facility will only run as an outpatient department wing and not accept admissions. The state capital has 84 UPHCs and PHCs, and 20 CHCs, he said.

UPHC stands for Urban Primary Health Centre, a key healthcare facility under India’s National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) designed to provide comprehensive primary healthcare (preventive, promotive, curative) to urban poor, slum dwellers, and vulnerable populations.

A polyclinic is a medical facility offering a wide range of outpatient services, combining general practitioners and specialists under one roof for various conditions, providing one-stop healthcare without overnight stays, making it bigger than a single clinic but smaller and more focused than a full hospital.