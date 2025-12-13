Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

14 urban PHCs in state capital to get polyclinics

ByZuheb Alam Khan, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 06:10 am IST

The city plans to launch polyclinics at 14 UPHCs, adding specialist services twice a week for outpatient care, enhancing healthcare access.

The city health administration is planning to launch polyclinics at 14 urban primary health centres (UPHCs). As part of the initiative, specialist doctors will be available there twice a week, said a health official.

14 urban PHCs in state capital to get polyclinics
14 urban PHCs in state capital to get polyclinics

Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), said the UPHCs in Jankipuram, Chitwapur, IIM Road, Bharwara, Barawan Kala, Naka, Aurangabad and Vrindavan and other places had been identified, where preparations will be taken up for the launch of polyclinics.

At present, a UPHC is usually built on 1,400 square feet and has limited facilities for patients. An area of around 600 square feet will be added to each UPHC for the polyclinics.

This expanded area will be utilised for the facilities of specialist doctors of obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT and surgery, he said. Dr Singh, however, added that the facility will only run as an outpatient department wing and not accept admissions. The state capital has 84 UPHCs and PHCs, and 20 CHCs, he said.

UPHC stands for Urban Primary Health Centre, a key healthcare facility under India’s National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) designed to provide comprehensive primary healthcare (preventive, promotive, curative) to urban poor, slum dwellers, and vulnerable populations.

A polyclinic is a medical facility offering a wide range of outpatient services, combining general practitioners and specialists under one roof for various conditions, providing one-stop healthcare without overnight stays, making it bigger than a single clinic but smaller and more focused than a full hospital.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 14 urban PHCs in state capital to get polyclinics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The city health administration plans to launch polyclinics at 14 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) to enhance outpatient services with specialist doctors available twice a week. Dr. NB Singh highlighted the expansion of facilities at identified locations, adding 600 square feet to accommodate obstetrics, gynaecology, ENT, and surgery services. UPHCs cater to urban poor under India’s National Urban Health Mission.