Polytechnic roundabout: A vicious circle of traffic chaos in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Polytechnic roundabout, the city’s second biggest crossing after Awadh Chauraha near Alambagh, sees traffic snarls every day due to constant vehicular movement from all sides, especially during peak hours. Over the years, several measures taken by the authorities to improve the situation have come a cropper. The crossing sees traffic snarls every day due to constant vehicular movement from all sides. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The crossing is a lifeline for lakhs of commuters as it connects Munshipulia to Lohia Path and Faizabad road. During a reality check on Monday, HT spoke to commuters to understand their everyday plight while passing through the crossing and reasons for the jams.

RED STRIPS FAIL WITHIN A YEAR

In August last year, the traffic department introduced red strips at every 100 m at two prominent crossings - Awadh (Barabirwa) and Polytechnic - for loading/disembarkation of passengers by vehicles like autos/tempos etc. It was expected that the move would decongest the area. However, nearly a year on, no vehicles were seen following the red line. There was lack of vigilance and awareness with no cops to monitor the situation.

“Autos are majorly responsible for chaotic traffic. Before the traffic signal, they stop to let the passengers disembark. However, the drivers wait until the auto-rickshaw is full before moving ahead. They remain in place even after the signal turns green, causing a jam for the vehicles behind them,” said Rohit Mishra, a salesperson.

Another commuter Raman, an HR administrator, said: “Heavy vehicles like buses often stop in the middle of the road to board passengers, leading to jams. Sometimes, people while trying to board those moving vehicles also meet an accident.”

SIGNAL SANS TRAFFIC COPS

Locals have complained that despite a lot of pedestrian traffic regardless of the time of day, the cops are rarely present.

“The traffic cops are often not present. Even when they are, there are usually only one or two officers, which makes it impossible for them to manage such a huge traffic flow,” said Priya, a BDS intern.

FAULTY TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Traffic lights at the crossing are often found to be dysfunctional, causing a haphazard situation, especially in the absence of traffic police and during office hours. “People in a hurry do not follow traffic rules. As a result, there is chaos due to vehicles from the other side,” said Shrishti, a B. Tech student. “Implementing synchronized traffic lights and separate auto stands would sort out the issue,” she suggested.

DIVIDER YIELDS NO RESULT

Recently, a divider was made on the lane close to the petrol pump to check movement of vehicles from the wrong direction. However, vehicles were seen coming from both directions.

FLYOVER CONSTRUCTION

According to many commuters, the primary reason for jams at the crossing is the under-construction flyover towards Munshipulia crossing as the roads between Polytechnic and Munsiapulia remain in a broken state bringing vehicles in slowdown mode. Commuters, however, believe that the traffic will be reduced after the construction of the flyover. (Inputs from Shreya Arora)

“A lot of work has been done at Polytechnic crossing and a lot has significantly improved as well,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Lucknow) Ajay Kumar. “The traffic load at the signal has gone up, but the work done in the last few months has improved the situation. Enough traffic personnel have been deployed at the next Kamta crossing on the same stretch to bring down the volume of traffic.” (Inputs from Shreya Arora)