Post 2027 UP polls, all bulldozers will turn towards Gkp: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Tuesday that his party would wipe out the BJP in the state in the 2027 UP assembly polls. “Soon after the Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state, all the bulldozers will turn towards Gorakhpur,” he said, as per a statement issued by the party, without further elaborating on it. Akhilesh said that under the BJP government, innocent people were being troubled . (Pic for representation)

According to the statement, while addressing the party workers at the Lohia auditorium at the party’s state headquarters, Akhilesh said: “In the 2027 UP assembly polls, the BJP will be wiped out and those UP results will have consequences on the national politics”.

He said that under the BJP government, innocent people were being troubled . “Farmers are distressed and so are the youths who are staring at a dark future. Every section of society is exasperated. Soon after the SP forms the government in the state in 2027, all the bulldozers in the state will turn towards Gorakhpur.”

Though Akhilesh did not elaborate on the statement, Gorakhpur is known as the home town of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Akhilesh’s fresh bulldozer comment comes a day after he had said: “Nyay ka bulldozer chal gaya (the bulldozer of justice has got going now),” while hailing the Supreme Court’s observations on bulldozer justice.

On Monday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on bulldozer justice.