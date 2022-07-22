Post offices in west UP to sell bottled Gangajal during Kanwar Yatra

MEERUT Gangajal brought from Gangotri would be made available to devotees by post offices in Meerut and other districts during the Kanwar Yatra.

The devotees can purchase the bottles of Gangajal from different post offices to offer to Lord Shiva in their respective areas.

Post offices have started this scheme for devotees for the past few years. Those who can’t bring Kanwar can avail the facility of getting Gangajal from Gangotri at their doorstep to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.

Senior superintendent of post office, Meerut Anurag Nikhare said that the staff would set up two special stalls at Augharnath Temple in Meerut Cantt and Shiv Temple at Begumbagh on Shivratri (July 26) to provide packed Gangajal brought from Gangotri. Devotees can purchase a 250 ml bottle for ₹30.

These bottles of Gangajal will also be available at main post office Cantt, main post office Ghantaghar, post office Kutchery, Mawana, Parikshargarh, Daurala, Mohiuddinpur, Hastinapur, Kharkhauda, Roht, Jani, Mohiuddinpur and Gandhi Ashram.

Similar arrangements have also been made in Baghpat and other districts of the region.

Secretary of Augharnath Mandir Samiti Satish Kumar Singhal said that the post office held a camp to provide Gangajal at the temple last year too. He said that it helped those devotees who could not go to Haridwar and Gangotri to bring Gangajal to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.

.