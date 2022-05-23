Post severe Covid, don’t ignore hip pain, disturbed walking: Experts
On encountering sustained pain in the hip region and ‘disturbed walking’ after recovering from severe Covid, one should consult an orthopaedic, said experts at the conference on fractures ‘spotlight’ organised on Sunday by Healthcity Hospital.
“Steroid is commonly used among severe Covid patients admitted to hospital and is its impact on blood supply to hip bone. Difficulty in walking and continuous pain are among early symptoms,” said Dr Kashyap Ardeshana from Gujarat.
“At a later stage, replacement surgery is the final answer. However, if attended to at an early stage, the damage to head of the bone can be controlled,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity Hospital and founder Arthritis Foundation of Lucknow.
Dr Sandeep Garg delivered a lecture, ‘Tips and tricks in proximal femoral fracture’ while Dr Sandeep Kapoor spoke on ‘training, teamwork and learning to lead’ where he shared tips on how to handle different situations.
“At least one or two cases of post Covid hip area pain were, regularly coming to OPD. During pre-pandemic, these cases would come once in six months. Most of them were admitted to hospital for Covid treatment during the second wave and many of them were treated in the ICU,” said Dr Ardeshana and Dr Kapoor.
Dr Sandeep Garg spoke of the role on implants. “About 90% fractures get successful reunion but, in some cases, implants are required. Implants support ensures the fracture fixation is straight or in line with the bone’s original structure and the healing is quicker. Now, even implant plates are available in accordance with different bone shapes,” he said.
Ludhiana: 50-yr-old man, sister thrashed, bike robbed
Eight miscreants robbed a 50-year-old man of The victim, Jarnail Singh, 50, of Sant Vihar, Chuharpur Road's bike after thrashing him and his sister at Barewal Road on Saturday. The victim, Jarnail Singh, 50, of Sant Vihar, Chuharpur Road, told police that he and his sister Nisha Rani were going to pray at a shrine near Sutlej river on his bike.
Rickshaw driver held for robbing 13-year-old boy of gold chain
Dombivli: A 19-year-old autorickshaw driver at Dombivli was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy and robbing hThe 13-year-old boy, Saiof his gold chain, a police official said on Sunday. The incident had taken place on Wednesday. According to cops, the accused has done several such thefts in the past few months. An offence was registered against Magre and he was arrested, Vishnunagar police station senior police inspector, Pandharinath Bhalerao said.
Baljinder Singh Bittu, Hitesh Puri re-elected FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons
The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held their respective annual general body meetings on Sunday, deciding that Baljinder Singh Bittu and Hitesh Puri will continue as the FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons. The members later chose Bittu to continue unanimously. The members also unanimously elected Puri to continue as chairperson.
Ambala road mishap: Woman driver booked for culpable homicide
A day after a 39-year-old man was killed and Mohit's wife and two kids were injured after their vehicle was hit by a Range Rover SUV on the national highway in Ambala, the woman driver, identified as Variyata Janglan (26), was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to judicial custody on Sunday, police said. According to the FIR, Variyata was driving the car, while another woman was sitting next to her.
Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to transfer Orient Cinema site to deceased allottee’s legal heirs
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer the Orient Cinema site at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to the legal heirs of deceased allottee Kamaljit Singh, who are the complainants in the case, after receiving requisite documents from them. As per the complaint submitted by Sukhmeen Kaur of Rajguru Nagar, her husband Kamaljit Singh had been allotted the site by LIT(opposite party in the case).
