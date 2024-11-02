Post-Diwali clean-up: Neglected lie Lucknow’s lanes and streets

Even after Diwali a few days behind us, several lanes and roads in residential areas of the state capital remained littered with festival garbage, raising hackles among residents over the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) delayed clean-up efforts. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Despite assurances of a comprehensive clean-up, only a portion of the main roads were cleared, leaving residential areas, particularly in neighbourhoods such as Dalibagh, LDA Colony, Aashiana, Aliganj, and Indira Nagar, littered with cracker debris.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh acknowledged the situation on Wednesday, explaining that around 50% of the sanitation workforce was assigned to post-Diwali clean-up across the city.

Residents of neighbourhoods pointed out various problems, noting that LMC workers were absent in several residential streets even days after the festival.

Naman, a resident of Dalibagh, voiced concern over the sanitation authority’s neglect, saying, “After two days of Diwali, our lanes are still littered with garbage from the celebrations. We have called sanitation officials multiple times, but no one has come to address the issue.”

In Aliganj’s Sector B, another resident, Abhishek, questioned the LMC’s commitment to cleanliness, stating, “The cleanliness drive only appears on paper; in reality, no effort is being made in residential areas. Even on some main roads, cracker debris is lying around.” He claimed that the VIP roads are cleaned but the waste is still lying in residential lanes.

Similarly, residents claimed irregular waste collection practices by the Lucknow Swachhta Abhiyan (LSA) ground workers. Several residents claim that LSA ground workers selectively collect waste from some houses and while skipping others.

A resident from Dalibagh area contacted the LSA area in-charge, Abhishek Vishwakarma, after which a worker was finally sent to clear their lanes.

As the sanitation problem persists, residents are calling for stricter vigilance and accountability within the LMC to prevent similar delays in future clean-ups.