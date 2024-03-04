Potable water has reached 12.62 crore villagers so far: U.P. govt

Potable tap water has reached over 12.62 crore (12,62,84,160) villagers of the state till Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Besides, functional household tap connections have been provided to 2.10 crore (2,10,47,360) rural families till Monday, under the Jal Jeevan Mission’s Har Ghar Nal Yojana, and clean drinking water has also become a reality in the water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya, a government press release read.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Along with ensuring access to clean drinking water to rural households, the double-engine government is also providing employment opportunities for the youth through the initiative by training them,” the release read.

“In Uttar Pradesh, 1,16,388 youths are being trained as plumbers, 1,16,388 as electricians, 1,16,388 as motor mechanics, 1,16,388 as fitters, 1,74,582 as masons and 1,16,388 as pump operators, while water testing training has been provided to more than 4,80,205 women so far,” it read.

“All the seven districts of Bundelkhand are well on the way to achieving 100% coverage of tap water connections, with Mahoba recording 99% and Lalitpur 98.79% coverage,” the release added.