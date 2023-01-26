Power connection cost increase: Regulator asks UPPCL to file revised proposal

The electricity regulator has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to file a revised proposal for revision of electricity connection price under the Cost Data Book after no consensus could be reached at the Supply Code Review Panel’s meeting here on Wednesday.

The corporation had proposed a 15%-20% hike in the power connection cost by proposing an increase in the price of material like cable, meter, pole and transformer in the Cost Data Book approved by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) in 2019.

After the UPPCL made a presentation on its proposal in the meeting, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma opposed the proposal demanding the existing Cost Data Book should continue. He also pointed out some technical and legal infirmities in the proposal after which the commission directed the corporation to file a fresh proposal.

“UPERC chairman, RP Singh also directed UPPCL officials to ensure that the new proposal is made with a positive attitude to poor consumers and farmers,” Verma said.