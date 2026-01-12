Power glitch during Dy CM’s speech: Officers dodge responsibility, blame tent contractor

The onus for a power disruption that caused a 15-minute delay in the address of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Fatehabad near here on Friday has been placed on a contractor, who now faces an FIR lodged under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The event was organised on the premises of the Sati Mata temple in the village, which has no electricity connection of its own. A diesel generator was therefore arranged.

The contractor, who had set up the tent for the Jan Chaupal programme in Pentikheda village of Fatehabad, has already been blacklisted by the district administration, even as sources claimed that ensuring uninterrupted power supply for the event was not his responsibility. District magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari issued orders to this effect against Netram Tent House, owned by Shivir Jain.

The FIR invokes Sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of lawful functions), 223 (disobedience to orders lawfully issued by a public servant) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It was registered at Doki police station in Agra district on a complaint filed by Fatehabad block development officer Rajat Kushwaha.

Responding to the lapse, Maurya said he had ordered strict action against those responsible. He was visiting the rural belt of Agra to highlight the benefits of a new employment scheme that guarantees 125 days of work and replaces MGNREGA. Senior BJP leaders, party workers and local residents were present at the event.

Sources said senior officers of the local administration were also present. “A nearby temple has a power supply and even a transformer installed. Power for the sound system was supposed to be drawn from there,” they said.

While the event was organised by the Gramin Vikas Vibhag, those aware of the developments alleged that the contractor had been made a scapegoat.

Shivir Jain, the contractor, pleaded innocence. “I am totally innocent. I am a small businessman. I was only asked to install the tent, which I did. I will cooperate with the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, electricity department officials said no application had been submitted for a temporary power connection for the event. “Instead, power was arranged through a diesel-run generator. The disruption occurred because the generator ran out of fuel,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Accusing the contractor of negligence, the district magistrate said: “It is a set protocol that every VVIP event of such level runs on power supply by generator and not from the electricity line… There may be power supply as in this case too there was an electricity pole nearby the venue but only because of set protocol, the diesel generator was relied upon… The contractor was supposed to keep a standby generator. It is totally wrong to allege that he was not assigned the task of arranging the generator and that he was only supposed to arrange for the tent. He acted negligently, made no back up arrangements. Neither he was present at the venue when the problem arose. Thus, he was booked for negligence and will face action.”

Senior BJP leader Shyam Bhadoria justified the action against the contractor but demanded a detailed inquiry as the lapse had embarrassed one of the top leaders of the state.

“Action against the contractor alone is not enough. There needs to be a detailed inquiry. Why was a power connection not arranged if the venue had no supply? Why was everything left to a contractor when it was such an important and pre-scheduled event?” said Bhadoria, who’s also a former district BJP president.