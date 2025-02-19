Power men demand rollback of privatisation process

: Power employees in Uttar Pradesh have seized upon governor Anandiben Patel’s address in the state assembly on Tuesday where she highlighted significant improvements in electricity supply—to renew their demand for an immediate rollback of the ongoing privatisation process. Since 2017, ₹ 24,800 crore has been invested to strengthen the power network, leading to 193 new substations, 9,926 new transformers, and capacity enhancement of 28,602 transformers (For representation only)

The Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel the process of privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal power distribution companies, arguing that if supply has improved, privatisation is unnecessary.

The protest against privatisation entered its 83rd day, with power employees staging statewide demonstrations. The union pointed out that the governor’s address acknowledged uninterrupted power supply for 20 hours and 35 minutes in rural areas, 22 hours and 36 minutes at tehsil levels, and 24 hours in district headquarters.

Since 2017, ₹24,800 crore has been invested to strengthen the power network, leading to 193 new substations, 9,926 new transformers, and capacity enhancement of 28,602 transformers. Also, 1.88 lakh private tubewells have been electrified this year.

“If the state itself acknowledges improvements in power supply, the justification for privatisation collapses,” Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey argued. He accused the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) management of falsely citing inefficiencies to push privatization in 42 districts, warning that consumers would bear the brunt of its consequences.

He also pointed out that under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, AT&C (Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses had dropped from 41% in 2017 to 17% in 2023-24. “If privatisation is scrapped, they can bring losses below the national benchmark of 15% within a year,” he assured.

Citing the thousands of crores already spent on power system upgrades under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the Samiti leaders questioned the rationale behind handing over an improved system to private companies.

With the Governor’s speech reinforcing the claim that power supply has improved, the employees’ demand for scrapping privatisation gains fresh momentum, putting the state government under renewed pressure.

Power men demand cancellation of service extension of director finance

: The Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has demanded immediate cancellation of the service extension of the UPPCL director (finance) calling it part of a privatisation conspiracy.

Committee leaders, including Rajeev Singh, Jitendra Singh Gurjar, Girish Pandey, and others, strongly opposed the decision.

“The previous extension was conditional—valid for one year or until a new appointment, whichever came first. However, a new director has not been appointed even after a year, and the latest extension continues for another three months, raising fears of indefinite extensions,” they argued.

The committee had earlier linked the finance director’s extension to the privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigams, alleging his ties with private bidders.

Urging CM Yogi Adityanath to revoke the extension, they argue it undermines transparency and accountability in the power sector.