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Power sector staff: UP shifts corruption probes to vigilance dept

Electricity theft investigations to continue under existing enforcement system; govt seeks independent anti-graft oversight

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred investigation into cases of corruption, bribery and disproportionate assets involving employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and affiliated power sector bodies to the state vigilance department.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

This has effectively ended the corporation’s role in handling graft-related inquiries against its own personnel.

Officials said shifting probes to an external agency aims to strengthen transparency and institutional accountability in anti-corruption investigations.

The decision was formalised through a home department order issued on May 5, a copy of which the Hindustan Times has accessed.

Under the revised arrangement, electricity theft and enforcement-related cases will continue to be handled through the existing mechanism of internal vigilance units and electricity theft prevention police stations functioning under the Electricity Act, 2003. However, corruption and disproportionate assets cases involving power sector employees will now be investigated independently by the vigilance department.

“The current arrangement for electricity theft and enforcement cases will remain intact, but corruption and disproportionate assets matters concerning power corporation personnel will now be handled by the vigilance department,” a senior home department official said.

The order has been circulated to senior officials including the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Energy and Vigilance departments, the DGP, UPPCL chairman, Vigilance Establishment, ADG Vigilance of UPPCL, all zonal police chiefs, district magistrates and police commissioners across the state.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Power sector staff: UP shifts corruption probes to vigilance dept
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Power sector staff: UP shifts corruption probes to vigilance dept
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