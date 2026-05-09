Power sector staff: UP shifts corruption probes to vigilance dept

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred investigation into cases of corruption, bribery and disproportionate assets involving employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and affiliated power sector bodies to the state vigilance department.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This has effectively ended the corporation’s role in handling graft-related inquiries against its own personnel.

Officials said shifting probes to an external agency aims to strengthen transparency and institutional accountability in anti-corruption investigations.

The decision was formalised through a home department order issued on May 5, a copy of which the Hindustan Times has accessed.

Under the revised arrangement, electricity theft and enforcement-related cases will continue to be handled through the existing mechanism of internal vigilance units and electricity theft prevention police stations functioning under the Electricity Act, 2003. However, corruption and disproportionate assets cases involving power sector employees will now be investigated independently by the vigilance department.

“The current arrangement for electricity theft and enforcement cases will remain intact, but corruption and disproportionate assets matters concerning power corporation personnel will now be handled by the vigilance department,” a senior home department official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the order has come into immediate effect and partially supersedes earlier administrative instructions governing vigilance inquiries in the power sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the order has come into immediate effect and partially supersedes earlier administrative instructions governing vigilance inquiries in the power sector. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} They said the latest decision was taken after “due consideration” to create a clearer separation between departmental enforcement functions and anti-corruption investigations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said the latest decision was taken after “due consideration” to create a clearer separation between departmental enforcement functions and anti-corruption investigations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The order refers to a June 7, 2018 notification under which electricity theft prevention police stations were established across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with powers to investigate offences under Sections 135 to 141, 136, 137 and 150 of the Electricity Act. A subsequent amendment issued on July 25, 2022 clarified their jurisdiction and supervisory structure under the ADG linked to UPPCL vigilance and enforcement operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order refers to a June 7, 2018 notification under which electricity theft prevention police stations were established across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with powers to investigate offences under Sections 135 to 141, 136, 137 and 150 of the Electricity Act. A subsequent amendment issued on July 25, 2022 clarified their jurisdiction and supervisory structure under the ADG linked to UPPCL vigilance and enforcement operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest directive also cites a February 17, 1993 order of the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board that prescribed procedures for scrutiny of complaints involving corruption, bribery and malpractice before referring them for vigilance inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest directive also cites a February 17, 1993 order of the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board that prescribed procedures for scrutiny of complaints involving corruption, bribery and malpractice before referring them for vigilance inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The order has been circulated to senior officials including the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Energy and Vigilance departments, the DGP, UPPCL chairman, Vigilance Establishment, ADG Vigilance of UPPCL, all zonal police chiefs, district magistrates and police commissioners across the state.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON