Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs
Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn’t file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them.
However, most of the SDOs and JEs say that they gave the complaint to the police station concerned to register the FIR but the police took its own time in investigation before turning the complaint into an FIR. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.
The UPPCL has sought the details from the engineers about the cases of power theft caught between 2017 and 2022.
Spokesperson of Junior Engineers’ Association Satnam Singh said, “Engineers are wrongly targeted in this matter. Instead of getting praise for serving during the lockdown or working during the blazing summer when people are sitting inside their homes, they are getting show cause notices. Such insensitive behaviour breaks the heart of an honest and hardworking engineer.”
He said, “Why are engineers blamed when the police are not registering FIR on the same day? They cannot become police themselves and register FIR on the same day.”
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Engineer Union’s general secretary Prabhat Singh said that he had demanded online registration of FIR against power thieves. He demanded separate online thanas to receive complaints and lodge FIR.
SDO Sparsh Arya and JE Arun Kumar said that they caught electricity theft on April 28 at the house of a resident of Indira Nagar. The team filed a complaint at the police station on the same day but the case was registered on May 5.
Similarly, SDO Residency Ashish Kumar caught a resident of Wazirganj stealing electricity on April 8. He filed a complaint in the police station on the same day, but the FIR was lodged on April 13.
Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat
Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti's third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants. Production may begin by 2025.
After SC relief to MP, Maharashtra hopeful of restoring OBC quota
The Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday permitting Madhya Pradesh to hold the local body elections with the Other Backward Class quota has revived the hopes of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The Maharashtra government had in March constituted a dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia to compile the data on the political backwardness of the community.
FIR in Prayagraj against caller for obscene video calls to women BJP leaders
Georgetown police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unknown caller who has been making obscene video calls to BJP woman leaders. The accused has made video calls and send obscene messages to a dozen of women from different mobile numbers. Attempts were on to trace and arrest the culprit through mobile surveillance, police said. The motive behind harassing a section of women will be known only after the arrest of the accused, police added.
Three-year-old diagnosed with Progeria in Noida; gets free treatment with help from US doctors
A three-year-old child suffering from the extremely rare disorder of progeria— also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome— was diagnosed with the disease at the medical genetics department of the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (CH or Child), in Noida, earlier this year, and given a fresh lease of life when the US-based Progeria Research Foundation offered to provide him with free treatment.
No fatalities for a year, Hero Honda Chowk out of ‘black spot’ list
After Gurugram traffic police implemented road safety measures at the Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, no road fatalities were reported at this junction from April last year to this April, said officials in the know of the matter on Wednesday. According to a report by Gurugram Vision Zero, a road safety programme by the district administration, 21 road fatalities were recorded at the Hero Honda Chowk between 2016 and 2021.
