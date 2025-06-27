Pratapgarh police announce 25K reward on acting SP dist chief

Superintendent of police (SP), Pratapgarh, Anil Kumar on Friday announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 on Samajwadi Party (SP)’s acting district unit president Gulshan Yadav who is absconding in a case of selling mangoes from an orchard that was seized under the Gangsters Act. The case was registered at Manikpur police station of Pratapgarh district last year. Station house officer, Kunda police station, AK Dixit, who is investigating the case, gave this information. (For Representation)

Earlier, on June 19, taking action against Yadav under the Gangsters Act, Sangramgarh police had seized a plot bought in the name of his wife Seema Yadav in Lucknow.

On April 23, the Pratapgarh DM had ordered the confiscation of Gulshan Yadav’s properties under the Gangsters Act. In accordance with the order, Sangramgarh police seized the 187.95 sq. metre plot in Sharda Nagar South City, Lucknow. Its value is reported to be around ₹1.10 crore.

Besides, Yadav’s house worth around ₹1 crore was seized by district administration officials in Kunda on May 4. This house was also in the name of Yadav’s wife Seema Yadav. Prior to this, Gulshan Yadav’s three bank accounts were seized by the administration. In view of Yadav’s criminal antecedents, the Prataphgarh DM had ordered confiscation of his properties worth over ₹7 crore.