Pratapgarh tops U.P. in FIRs under Gangsters Act; 99 in 9 months

Pratapgarh police have registered the highest number of FIRs under the Gangsters Act across Uttar Pradesh between July 1, 2024 and April 12, 2025, according to police department data.

Statistics show that Pratapgarh with 99 FIRs is closely followed by Bulandshahr (91), Muzaffarnagar (86), Chandauli (71) and Meerut (66). A total of 1,583 FIRs have been registered under the Gangsters Act in 75 districts of the state during the said period and only five in the neighbouring Prayagraj commissionerate.

Pratapgarh superintendent of police (SP) Anil Kumar said that of the 99 FIRs, 31 were registered between January 1 and April 1, 2025 in the district. “Pratapgarh police also launched a specific operation to tighten the noose around gangsters and nabbed over 220 in the past six months. The police launched a beat system to ensure the arrest of criminals booked under the Gangsters Act, and beat constables were assigned tasks to tighten the noose around them. Every time a beat constable nabbed a gangster, they were awarded a certificate,” the SP said.

Data shows that districts like Azamgarh (59), Aligarh (49), Sonbhadra (45), Gorakhpur (43), and Barabanki (42) also performed well on this front. Many districts like Ballia, Mahoba, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Fatehgarh, Bahraich, Badaun, Amroha, Bijnor, Hathras, Jhansi, Balrampur, Hamirpur, Etah, Kaushambi, Barelli, Basti, Banda, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat and Jaunpur registered less than 10 cases under the Gangsters Act during the same period, while Lucknow registered 11 FIRs.