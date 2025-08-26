Pratapgarh youth kills father after pocket money dispute

A 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his father with a shovel in Pratapgarh district in the early hours of Tuesday after a dispute over pocket money. The victim, Vinod Mishra, 50, died on the spot after repeated blows to his head and neck. Representational image (Sourced)

Circle officer (Kunda) Amarnath Gupta said a complaint had been received from the family, and the accused had been arrested. An FIR is being registered and further action will follow, he added.

According to police, the accused Siddharth alias Tinku had been demanding money from his father since the afternoon, but was refused. At around 2 am, when Vinod again turned down his demand, Siddharth allegedly attacked him with a shovel kept nearby.

Hearing Vinod’s screams, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and caught Siddharth as he tried to flee. Police later reached the village, sent the body for postmortem examination and took the accused into custody.

Vinod, a farmer of Batua village under Hathigwan police station limits, lived with his wife, two sons and a daughter. His wife, Sushila, told police that Siddharth had been demanding money a week earlier as well, and often got angry when compared to his elder brother, Satish, who performed religious ceremonies in the village.

She added that Siddharth, who had passed the intermediate exam the previous year and was admitted to the BA first year, used to loiter around aimlessly, which often led to quarrels with his father.