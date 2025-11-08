Prayagraj: Banks step up efforts to trace owners of 360 crore unclaimed deposits

Preparations have been intensified in Prayagraj to help rightful owners recover money lying unclaimed in 8.42 lakh inactive bank accounts across 21 banks, including public and private sector ones. A special camp will be organised on November 14 on the Vikas Bhawan premises, where a campaign will be launched to return the funds. (For representation)

At present, around ₹360 crore remains idle in such accounts that have seen no transactions for the past ten years, officials said, adding the initiative is being undertaken under the Union finance ministry’s ‘Your Capital, Your Right’ scheme, launched by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4, 2025.

To extend the benefits of the scheme, a special camp will be organised on November 14 on the Vikas Bhawan premises, where a campaign will be launched to return the funds. Twelve nationalised banks and nine private sector banks will set up stalls to assist account holders.

The participating national banks include SBI, PNB, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank. Private sector participants include ICICI, HDFC, Axis, UP Gramin, Bandhan, Federal, IDBI, IndusInd and Kotak Mahindra banks.

Lead bank manager Mani Prakash Mishra said representatives from these banks will be present at the camp on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to create awareness about the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF). Only those account holders whose names appear on the RBI’s UDGAM portal will be eligible to claim their funds.

According to Mishra, bank representatives will provide DEAF claim forms, verify details of the account holders on the portal, and collect necessary documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, passport-size photograph, and a copy of the passbook. The verified forms and documents will then be forwarded to the RBI headquarters.

He added that the amount due in the inactive accounts will be transferred to the account holder’s active bank account within 10 to 15 days of verification.