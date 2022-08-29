Prayagraj: Gang involved in Katra loot busted, four held
In a breakthrough, joint teams of Colonelganj police and special operation group (SOG) busted a gang of notorious looters and arrested four of its members, police said.
The gang was involved in the loot of cash worth ₹6 lakh from iron traders at Katra on August 17. One of the gang members received a bullet injury in his leg during the cross-firing with police teams early on Monday morning. Looted cash of ₹4 lakh, three country-made firearms, ammunition, a car and a bike which they used in loot were recovered from their possession. Two accomplices of the accused are still at large, police said.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said acting on a tip-off police teams under station house officer (SHO) Colonelganj Ram Mohan Rai and SOG in-charge Rajesh Upadhyay surrounded the looters near IERT ground. The miscreants opened fire on the police team when asked to surrender. One of them identified as Shahenshah (22) of Kohdaur area of Pratapgarh received a bullet injury in his leg in police retaliation. His accomplices tried to flee but were nabbed after a chase. They were identified as Ashar aka Shebu (21) of Pratapgarh city, Wasid Ali (23) of Sarkhelpur in Pratapgarh and Shakti Singh (20) of Mauaima area.
During questioning the accused confessed to having committed loot of ₹6 lakh from cash counters of Laxmi traders and Chaudhrana iron store in the Katra area on August 27. Earlier on August 16, the gang looted cash of ₹40000 from a petrol pump in the Soraon area. For committing the loot, gang members stole a bike, police informed.
Shakti, who is a BA student was not involved in loots but gave information to his accomplices. Around a month ago, he had gone to Laxmi traders at Katra with his friend to buy iron rods and saw a huge amount of cash. Shebu, Shehenshah and others planned the loot when Shakti informed them that cash was collected at the counters in the evening.
Shebu is the kingpin of the gang, while Shehenshah is the most notorious among gang members. He has a dozen serious cases lodged against him at police stations in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Ashar has six cases against him while five cases were registered against Wasid.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
