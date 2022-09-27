Prayagraj gears up for grand Dussehra celebrations

The Dussehra celebrations have kicked off in full swing in the city with the Karn Ghoda procession, which was attended by scores of devotees on Sunday.

The mass event was a low-key affair over the past couple of years owing to the Covid-19 health scare and the ensuing lockdown. As such, there were no ‘jhankis’, ‘chaukis’, attractive lights and massive fairs at Chowk and Civil Lines.

However, this year’s celebrations are expected to be held on a massive scale with preparations for them already underway.

There are over a dozen Ramleela committees in Prayagraj, some of which are said to be several hundred years old. They include Patharchatti , Pajawa, Katra, Daraganj, Allapur, Kareli, Civil Lines, Sohbatiabagh comittees. The oldest among them is Pattharchatti and Pajawa Ramleela committees.

“We only set up lights on some poles and took out Ramdal over the the past three years due to the strict Covid guidelines. No ‘chaukis’ accompanied Ramdal and it was just taken out just for the sake of tradition. With no restrictions this year, preparations for a grand Ramleela and Ramdal are in full swing,” said Arvind Yadav, general secretary of Civil Lines Ramleela Committee.

“Ramdal will be accompanied with 15 to 20 ‘chaukis’ from High Court Hanuman Temple to Subhash Crossing as per tradition. The number of lights in Civil Lines will be increased this year and no stone will be left unturned in the preparations for a grand Dussehra,” he added.

The Karn Ghoda procession that was taken out in Chowk on Sunday was attended by four to five lakh people, said Dinesh Singh, organising secretary of Patharchatti Ramleela Committee.

Besides the nine-day Ramleela, ‘chaukis’ will be taken out for eight days. On the ninth and 10th day Ramdal will be taken out, and Bharat Milap will be organised on the 11th day.

PHOTO: The ‘Karn Ghoda’ procession that was taken out in Prayagraj on Sunday (HT)

PHOTO: A Ramleela performance underway in Prayagraj on Monday (HT)