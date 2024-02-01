Prayagraj has some incredible bird species: Prayagraj based medico and bird enthusiast Dr Arpit Bansal

Prayagraj has some incredible species of birds that are a major attraction for tourists, said Dr Arpit Bansal, advanced laparoscopy surgeon and a renowned wildlife and bird photographer on Thursday. Dr Arpit Bansal speaking at the event on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

He was addressing the gathering at the first-ever Prayagraj-Sangam nature and bird festival organised by the department of forest and wildlife, Prayagraj at Ramghat in Magh Mela area.

Dr Bansal said migratory birds like Siberian Gulls are a major attraction for tourists at Sangam every year during winter. Besides, the habitat of the beautiful Indian Skimmers has also been spotted alongside Ganga in Prayagraj.

“I recorded the presence of a rare Arctic migratory bird red-necked phalarope for the first time in Prayagraj, and probably in the state as well. Besides, the birders can also spot Black-belly tern, barbet, parakeet, woodpeckers, kingfishers and some eight species of owls in Prayagraj,” he added.

He said to connect more numbers of students with nature and bird photography, we are planning to organise bird walks in the city.

The unique event for bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts was organised on the initiative of divisional forest officer Mahaveer Koujalagi.

The occasion was also graced by GST commissioner Vijay Kumar Singh, Major Chandan, Col Malviya, chief conservator of forest, Meladhikari Dayanand, ADM Mela Vivek Chaturvedi among others. The students from Allahabad University and SHUATS also attended the event.