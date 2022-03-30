Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj KVs, JNVs set for PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on April 1
lucknow news

Prayagraj KVs, JNVs set for PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on April 1

Students, teachers and parents of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) of Air Force Station, Manauri, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) of Meja, Prayagraj have made arrangements for a live broadcast of fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents from all over the country under the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1. (ANI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents from all over the country under the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1. (ANI file)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the schools functioning under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Prayagraj for the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students, teachers and parents from all over the country under the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 1.

In light of the event, students, teachers and parents of Kendriya Vidyalayas of Air Force Station, Manauri, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meja, Prayagraj, have also made arrangements for a live broadcast of this programme.

KV, Manauri, principal Shalini Dixit and principal of JNV, Meja, Sudha informed in a joint press release that arrangement for the live telecast are complete in both the schools.

“This programme will be shown to all the students in the classrooms, e-class form, and in other suitable places of the school,” said Dikshit.

Similarly, the students at JNV-Meja will connect with the programme in the school’s dining hall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out