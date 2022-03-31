Prayagraj police to slap Gangsters Act on criminal, aides for murder

District police will soon invoke the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act or the Gangsters Act against notorious criminal Raja Pandey and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder. Pandey, in his 40s, is presently lodged in Fatehgarh jail and the police have arrested seven others in connection with the recent murder of a contractual employee of education department after it came to fore that Pandey hatched the murder conspiracy from jail.

Police officials said efforts were also on to arrest Raja Pandey’s father, brother and brother-in-law for their alleged involvement in murder conspiracy. SP trans Yamuna Saurabh Dikshit said the Gangsters Act will be slapped after the arrest of all the accused involved in the murder. Action will also be taken on their illegal properties. Role of a police sub-inspector named in the FIR was also under scanner, he added.

A resident of Karchhana area, Mangla Prasad Pandey, in his 40s, was a contractual employee at education department. On March 10, he was returning home when he was allegedly abducted and later brutally murdered by some miscreants. Investigations revealed that Pandey’s father Lalta Prasad was gunned down by Raja Pandey in 2018.

Mangla Prasad was pursuing the case and Raja feared that he could be sentenced in the murder. Police arrested Raja Pandey’s father-in-law and six other accused allegedly hired for killing Mangala Prasad. Police are now tightening the noose around Raja Pandey who hit the headlines after he allegedly killed SHO Bara Rajendra Prasad Dwivedi in 2012. Since then, his name surfaced in many heinous crimes including murder and extortion. Police are also carrying out probe into illegally earned properties of these criminals besides scanning bank account details of Raja and his kin.