Prayagraj police to slap Gangsters Act on criminal, aides for murder
District police will soon invoke the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act or the Gangsters Act against notorious criminal Raja Pandey and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder. Pandey, in his 40s, is presently lodged in Fatehgarh jail and the police have arrested seven others in connection with the recent murder of a contractual employee of education department after it came to fore that Pandey hatched the murder conspiracy from jail.
Police officials said efforts were also on to arrest Raja Pandey’s father, brother and brother-in-law for their alleged involvement in murder conspiracy. SP trans Yamuna Saurabh Dikshit said the Gangsters Act will be slapped after the arrest of all the accused involved in the murder. Action will also be taken on their illegal properties. Role of a police sub-inspector named in the FIR was also under scanner, he added.
A resident of Karchhana area, Mangla Prasad Pandey, in his 40s, was a contractual employee at education department. On March 10, he was returning home when he was allegedly abducted and later brutally murdered by some miscreants. Investigations revealed that Pandey’s father Lalta Prasad was gunned down by Raja Pandey in 2018.
Mangla Prasad was pursuing the case and Raja feared that he could be sentenced in the murder. Police arrested Raja Pandey’s father-in-law and six other accused allegedly hired for killing Mangala Prasad. Police are now tightening the noose around Raja Pandey who hit the headlines after he allegedly killed SHO Bara Rajendra Prasad Dwivedi in 2012. Since then, his name surfaced in many heinous crimes including murder and extortion. Police are also carrying out probe into illegally earned properties of these criminals besides scanning bank account details of Raja and his kin.
Over 60% dengue cases untraced in Delhi, hurting mitigation work, say civic bodies
On March 29, 2022, SDMC issued a communication to hospitals, the department of health services and officials of the national vector-borne disease control programme red-flagging the issue. The problem, however, is not a new one. Several dengue cases have been untraceable in the last five years. The public health departments of civic bodies are also working to increase the reporting network of the hospitals.
Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation. UP's Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided. Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.
6 booked for threatening triple talaq crusader in UP for not quitting BJP
Six people were booked in Bareilly on Thursday after triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, 27, accused them of issuing her life threats if she did not quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, police said. Nida campaigned for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and is a member of the party's minority cell. Her husband Sheeran Raza Khan is among the 6 persons against whom an FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station in Bareilly.
Allahabad HC grants bail to three Kashmiri students held for raising pro-Pak slogans
The Allahabad high court allowed bail application of three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 cricket match in October last year. A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot allowed the bail plea of Inayat Altaf Shekh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, the three students of an engineering college of Agra who were arrested by Agra police on October 27, 2021.
Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was able to recover ₹5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from ₹5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by ₹181 crore against its annual target of ₹5,400 crore.
