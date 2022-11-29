Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj woman gang-raped in Mumbai, all 4 accused arrested

Prayagraj woman gang-raped in Mumbai, all 4 accused arrested

Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Two days after getting hospitalised, she regained consciousness and revealed the names of the accused. The police traced their location and arrested them in Prayagraj on Monday.

Arvind took the woman sight-seeing when he made her consume alcohol, the police said
Arvind took the woman sight-seeing when he made her consume alcohol, the police said
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A woman from Prayagraj, said to be in her 20s, was allegedly gang-raped in Mumbai by four persons. The accused, all of whom were arrested on Monday, also reportedly hail from Prayagraj.

According to reports, the woman had gone to Mumbai to look for a job and got employed at a jewellery store two months ago. While three accused—identified as Dhiraj, Nandlal and Akshay—worked at the same showroom, another accused, Arvind Yadav, was their friend.

Reportedly, Arvind and the woman became friends and, on November 20, Arvind took the woman sight-seeing when he made her consume alcohol, the police said. Arvind and his friends took her to a room and raped her. They fled after leaving the unconscious woman near her residence. The woman’s uncle informed the police about the incident and admitted her to a hospital.

Two days after getting hospitalised, she regained consciousness and revealed the names of the accused. The police traced their location and arrested them in Prayagraj on Monday.

