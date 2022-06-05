Prayagraj’s govt public library building set for mega revamp

The over 160-year-old building of government public library located within the sprawling premises of Chandra Shekar Azad Park here is all set to undergo a mega restoration. The building, which is a marvel of British architecture and has suffered major damages naturally over the years, would now be restored under the Prayagraj Smart City Project at a cost of ₹5 crore.

The mission would be undertaken under the supervision of experts from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi, said officials in the know about the move.

A Gwalior-based agency has been shortlisted after the due selection process to carry out the restoration work that will begin soon. The work would be a result of years of efforts put in by librarian Gopal Mohan Shulka and active support of chairman, Prayagraj Smart City Project, and Prayagraj divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal along with conservation architect Divya Kumar of INTACH.

“I had been raising the issue of conserving and restoring this architectural marvel at several forums but thanks to the interest shown by present divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal that the funds have been allocated for the restoration work of the building as this is heritage of the city and the funds were sanctioned under the Prayagraj Smart city project”, said librarian Gopal Mohan Shukla.

Among the works that the agency would be undertaking include dismantling and demolition of the damaged structures which would be replaced by exactly similar structures using the same bonding materials and keeping the original look and structure intact.

“The site and surface would be cleaned and masonry work would be undertaken. Besides the woodwork, flooring, structural and roofing work will also be undertaken”, said Shukla. The entire building would be restored in such a way that it will be 100 percent waterproof to check any further water seepage, he added.

The interiors would be fully refurbished including the furniture, lockers, exhibition panels etc. The restoration work would also include refitting of electrical work and putting a modern fire-fighting system in place.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner and chairman of Prayagraj Smart City Ltd Sanjay Goyal said, “Smart City does not only mean having smart equipment or technology to make denizens smarter. It is also about restoring and conserving our heritage like the building of the government public library, Prayagraj, which has the potential to be one of the major tourist attractions of the city in coming years.”

Library’s history

On transfer of the capital of the North-Western province from Agra to Allahabad (now Prayagraj) the attention of the government was invited to the need of a library, by the then secretary, Sadar Board of Revenue, GHM Waitan who proposed to establish a library in the capital so that the books of the general nature lying scattered in the secretariat and the other government offices may be transferred and collected.

The then Lt Governor had approved of the proposal in 1863. Thus, the government of North-Western provinces had established the public library in 1864. Lt Governor Sir William Muir had laid the foundation stone of the present library building in the then Alfred Park. The building is a magnificent example of the Gothic architecture and has been constructed using Chunar stone and its design was prepared by R Raskel Bayne. The actual name of this building is Thornhil-Mayne Memorial.

The first sitting of th upper house of the UP christened ‘Legislative Council for the North-Western provinces Awadh’ had taken place on January 08, 1887 here and thereafter up to 1900, all the sittings of the said house were held in the hall of this very building. The first centenary celebration of this library was held on November 12, 1964 in the presence of the then Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

