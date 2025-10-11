Prayagraj: UPPCL to cut power of defaulters if bills unpaid by Oct-end

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a final warning to electricity consumers in Sangam city with pending dues of ₹1 lakh and above. Notices have been served to defaulters, asking them to clear bills by the end of October, failing which power supply will be disconnected in the first week of November, officials confirmed on Saturday. Power dept serves final notice to 3,500 Prayagraj consumers, threatens disconnection over pending dues exceeding ₹98 crore (Sourced)

According to the chief engineer (distribution), Prayagraj, Rajesh Kumar, nearly 3,500 consumers across all seven divisions of the city have failed to pay electricity bills for several months. “Despite repeated reminders, these consumers continue to use electricity without settling their dues. Executive engineers in all divisions have been instructed to prepare lists of such defaulters,” he said.

₹98.02 crore is the total outstanding in all seven divisions. Official data shows 3,441 consumers have dues between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, totalling ₹66.05 crore. The highest number of defaulters is in Tagore Town division (1,317), followed by Bamrauli (851), Mayo Hall (454), Naini (304), Rambagh (277), Karelabagh (170), and Kalyani Devi (68).

A separate category of 134 consumers owes over ₹5 lakh, with unpaid dues totalling ₹31.97 crore.