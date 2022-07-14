Prepare action plan to deal with scanty rainfall, UP CM tells depts
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said officers of the agriculture, irrigation, revenue and relief departments should be in alert mode in view of the scanty rainfall in the state. The departments should prepare an action plan to deal with the situation as well as its impact on the farmers and crops, he said.
“Merely 76.6 mm rainfall has been recorded till July 13, which is about 62% less than the normal rainfall of 199.7 mm,” he said while reviewing the monsoon situation in the state at a high-level meeting on Thursday evening.
Lalitpur, Firozabad, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%). Kheri, Deoria, Etah and Bijnor recorded below normal (60%-80%) rainfall. “In 19 such districts, only 40% to 60% of normal rainfall has been recorded,” said the CM.
Irrigation facility has been improved in UP with the expansion of canals and tubewells. All major rivers, canals and reservoirs have sufficient water, he added.
The sowing of Kharif crops has also been affected due to scanty rainfall. As per the updated status under Kharif Campaign 2022-23, only 42.41 lakh hectare land has been sown against the target of 96.03 lakh hectare, which is only 44.16% of the target. Of this, 45% is paddy cultivation alone. Last year during the same period, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown, he said.
According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of good rainfall from July 18. “However, late sowing affects the yield. But we have to be prepared for alternative arrangements,” added the CM.
The agriculture, irrigation, relief and revenue departments should maintain continuous communication with farmers through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agricultural universities, agricultural scientists in each district. Correct information should be available to farmers, said Adityanath.
Special attention should be given to districts including Banda, Chandauli, Hamirpur, Deoria, Jalaun as well as Ballia, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Sant Kabirnagar and Shravasti, he said.
“The coming one week might be challenging for us. In such a situation, make sure that there is no shortage of drinking water anywhere. There should be smooth supply of drinking water in Vindhyan and Bundelkhand region. The forest department and the animal husbandry department should make arrangements for drinking water for wild animals and cattle,” he added.
RD Dhiman replaces Ram Subagh as HP chief secretary
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh, replacing him with a 1988-batch IAS officer, Ram Dass Dhiman. Dhiman has superseded three IAS officers, including Subagh's wife Nisha Singh, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta. Jai Ram reportedly did not share comfortable relations with top bureaucrats. 1986-batch IAS officer Anil Khachi, who was appointed as the state election commissioner succeeded the current chairperson of RERA, Shrikant Baldi, but was removed eight months later. Subagh had taken over the baton from Khachi.
Family stranded in 5-feet deep water in Khadki rescued
The fire brigade personnel attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade rescued four members of a family along with their pet dog, on Thursday night. The family resides in Bopodi. The local residents called for help. All family members and the dog were rescued, said officials. By 8.40 pm the entire rescue operation was completed with the help of police, fire brigade and cantonment staffer who were present on the spot.
Schools will remain open in Pune from Friday
PUNE The Pune civic body on Thursday announced that schools will remain open from Friday as rain activity is less. With the India Meteorological Department issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation had decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. Though there was an 'extremely heavy rain' alert, the city witnessed less rain as compared to Wednesday. But catchment areas received good rainfall, said, officials.
Govt to enable dealers run FP shops as common service centres: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said fair price shop retailers were playing an important role in realizing the government's objective of 'sabko ration, sabko poshan'. The state government is committed to bring change in the life of 80,000 dealers who were supplying rations to people at reasonable rates, he said. In view of their role, the state government increased their profit from ₹70 per quintal to ₹90 per quintal.
NCP bats for special defence lounge at Pune airport
A Nationalist Congress Party delegation on Wednesday met Pune airport director, Santosh Dhoke, and submitted a memorandum requesting that a dedicated waiting lounge for defence personnel be constructed at the airport. As there are several vital defence establishments in Pune, the city's airport witnesses significant movement of defence personnel.
