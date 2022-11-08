Prepare blueprint for execution of new 24X7 power supply scheme: U.P. minister

Energy minister AK Sharma has directed distribution companies (discoms) to soon prepare a blueprint for an effective execution of the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) with a view to providing 24x7 electricity to people in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma issued directions in this regard and with regard to several other issues in a review meeting here on Tuesday. He said progress of the implementation of the RDSS must be regularly monitored by senior officials in government and in the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL). “Accountability of the officers concerned should also be fixed,” he said while laying stress on the need for effecting a change in the present structure of the power distribution system.

Expressing unhappiness over non-implementation of the new scheme so far, the minister directed officials to take steps for an early execution of the ambitious project that came with a budget allocation (for U.P.) of ₹5,000 crore. He told them to invite bids as per the CVC guidelines to allot work tenders to eligible agencies to execute work under the scheme.

Launched on July 30 this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RDSS aims to improve operational efficiency and the financial sustainability of discoms by reducing commercial and distribution losses to pan-India levels of 12-15 % and cut the cost-revenue gap to zero by 2024-25 with an objective to improve quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers.

Sharma further directed officials to convert all the open wires into the ABC cabling in all villages and hamlets with population between 500 and 1000. He said capacity of overladed transformers should be enhanced on priority to save them from being damaged. He ordered replacement of loosely hanging electricity wires across the state to curb power accidents.

He further said some urban local bodies had been expanded by merging villages with them. He asked officials to ensure city-like availability of power supply and infrastructure in such areas too.

Sharma said an MLA from Agra had complained about farmers in the district not getting electricity as per the schedule. This situation, Sharma said, was not pleasant and asked officials to see to it that farmers got full electricity supply as per the schedule in view of the forthcoming Rabi season.

The minister directed officials to make serious efforts to achieve the ₹7,000 crore revenue target fixed for the month of November failing which, he cautioned, power employees might face difficulties in getting their salaries. He said regular monitoring of billing was must so that the state’s 3 crore consumers received correct bills on time.

The minister also emphasised the need for advance planning and preparations to deal with the summer demand next year so that distribution and transmission bottlenecks faced this year did not crop up again.

Sharing his personal experience in the meeting, additional chief secretary, energy, Mahesh Kumar Gupta said many consumers paid their bills through cheque and DD too but the same was not accounted for timely because of which arrears against consumers concerned increased.

“I am myself victim of this malpractice,” he said. All such transactions, Gupta stressed, must be accounted for within three days. He also ordered action against billing agencies concerned in the event of 50-60% irregularities.

The UPPCL chairman informed the minister in the meeting that the tendering process under the RDSS had been finalised for Kanpur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra and the work under in these cities would soon start.