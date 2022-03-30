Prepare for investment summit: CM to officers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to start preparation for the industrial investment summit “to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh,” said a state government officer.
The first investment summit of BJP government 2.0 will be held in Lucknow within the next three months, wherein heads of various industrial houses will be invited, the officer said.
On March 26, a day after becoming CM for the second consecutive term, Yogi had directed officers to remember the points in the BJP’s ‘Lok Kalyan Patra-2022’ to make UP and its economy number one in the country
To make UP’s economy $1 trillion, 10 primary sectors should be identified, he had said.
After becoming CM for the first time in March 2017, Yogi had decided to organise an investors summit in Lucknow on February 21-22, 2018 in Lucknow. The state government also formulated a new industrial policy to attract investment in various sectors.
In that summit, top industrialists of the country participated in and 1,065 MoUs worth ₹4.65 lakh crore were signed.
Later, another investment summit was organised on July 28, 2019. MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore were signed during that summit.
