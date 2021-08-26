President Kovind says he’s hopeful that India will be a developed nation by 2047

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was hopeful that India would be a developed nation without social inequalities by 2047 when it celebrates the centenary of independence.

He was addressing the ninth convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow.

“In 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence, I am hopeful that it will be known as a developed nation without social inequalities. I hope that India of that time would have successfully assimilated the traits of brotherhood, justice and equality in our society to become an egalitarian nation which Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar dreamed of,” the President said.

He also urged students to become entrepreneurs.

“I hope that all of you become job givers instead of job seekers in the future,” said the President.

“Today half of the country’s population is below 25 years of age…when in 2047, we celebrate centenary of independence, you youths will be leading the country,” he said.

First Lady Savita Kovind, governor Anandiben Patel and chief minster Yogi Adityanath also shared the stage with the President at the convocation event.

The President praised the efforts of BBAU for providing quality education to students.

“I am happy to know that the university is making efforts to provide better education facilities to students and striving to make a better society,” he said.

This is the second time the President has attended the convocation of BBAU as the chief guest. He had also attended the convocation event here in 2017.

President Kovind said that a study of the life and teachings of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar would be helpful in nation-building.

Speaking about the National Education Policy(NEP)-2020, the President said: “The New Education Policy has been made with an aim to make the country an education superpower. The new education policy is as per the requirements and demands of the 21st century. Our aim of gaining excellence in science and technology will come true only with the efforts of teachers and students.”

The President went on to praise Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for including the New Education Policy in higher education institutes of the states.

“Education is the best tool for social development and uplift. The efforts being made to promote education by the Uttar Pradesh government must be applauded,” said Kovind.

The President also laid the foundation stone of the BBAU’s Savitri Bai Phule Girl’s Hostel.

“The work done by Savitri Bai Phule towards women’s education will forever be remembered,” he said.

Mentioning the efforts made by women in nation- building, the President said, “Our daughters always do better whenever they get a chance. Very often, they outperform our boys if given equal opportunities. The efforts made by our daughters in Olympics have made all of us proud.”

“The everlasting dream of Babasaheb was women empowerment which seems to be coming true,” he added.

The President shared an instance from the life of Ambedkar and his stress on modesty.

“Babasaheb, while addressing a group of women social workers, said that we must try to make our hearts pure. Our inclination must be towards good behaviour. The modesty of men must also improve along with his education. Without modesty, education is nothing,” the President said.

The President quoted Swami Vivekananda to conclude his speech: “Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thoughts lead. Be bold, face the truth, conquer yourself and the whole universe is yours.”

Earlier, Prakash C. Bartunia, the chancellor of BBAU, declared the formal opening of the convocation ceremony. It was held with a limited audience considering the Covid-19 pandemic. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh welcomed the guests at the function and presented the academic report of the university, before inviting the President to the stage.

On the occasion 1,424 students were given graduation, post graduation, PhD and MPhil degrees and gold medals were awarded to six of them.