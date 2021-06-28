Home / Cities / Lucknow News / President to lay foundation stone of Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Lucknow on Monday. ((HT Photo))
President to lay foundation stone of Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today

The cultural centre will come up at 5493.52 sq meter nazool land in front Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow and have a 25-ft high statue of Dr Ambedkar
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:41 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre at an event proposed in Lok Bhawan here on Tuesday.

President is in Lucknow on a two-day visit. He arrived in the state capital from Kanpur on Monday morning and will leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Last week the UP cabinet had approved a proposal of the state cultural department for construction of the cultural centre at Aishbagh.

The memorial will come up at 5493.52 sq meter nazool land in front Aishbagh Eidgah and have a 25-ft high statue of Dr Ambedkar.

The centre, to come up at a cost of 45.04 crore, will also have an auditorium having a capacity of 750 people, library, research centre, picture gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre.

Besides, it will have a cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities. The cultural department is likely to start the construction work soon.

