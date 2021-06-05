Home / Cities / Lucknow News / President, PM, other top leaders greet Yogi on his birthday
President, PM, other top leaders greet Yogi on his birthday

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:30 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, other union ministers, governors, chief ministers of various states, saints and top opposition leaders across the country greeted Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday on Saturday.

While PM Modi and home minister Shah called up Yogi to wish him, several other top leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, took to Twitter to greet the chief minister.

“Besides them, a large number of saints from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, among other places, sent their blessings for the chief minister,” UP’s director (information) Shishir said.

The prominent Opposition leaders who wished Yogi Adityanath included Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, both former UP chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, the party’s national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and several UP ministers also wished Adityanath.

Former UP governor Ram Naik also greeted Yogi.

