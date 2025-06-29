President’s two-day Gorakhpur visit begins today

Preparations are in full swing to welcome President Droupadi Murmu to Gorakhpur on Monday for a two-day visit. Her itinerary includes three major events across different institutions and a 129-kilometre road journey within the city, marking the longest road travel by any President within Uttar Pradesh and the Gorakhpur region. File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Sourced)

The President is scheduled to land at Gorakhpur airport on June 30 and depart on July 1. Upon arrival, she will grace the convocation ceremony of the first batch of MBBS students at AIIMS Gorakhpur. During the event, the President will confer six gold medals and distribute certificates to meritorious students.

Following the AIIMS event, the President will proceed to the Circuit House before heading to the Gorakhnath temple for prayers. She will also attend a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other dignitaries, before staying overnight at the Circuit House.

On Tuesday, the President will inaugurate the first Ayush Medical University of Uttar Pradesh – the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University. In the second half of the day, she will inaugurate the academic block, auditorium, and Panchkarma Centre, and lay the foundation stone for a girls’ hostel at the university’s Arogyadham campus in Sonbarsa.

129-km road journey:

President Murmu will not use a helicopter or any air transport during her visit within the city and its outskirts. Instead, she will travel entirely by road, covering a total of 129 kilometres across various parts of the city to connect more closely with the people.

On Monday, she will travel approximately 37 kilometres, including routes to the Circuit House, AIIMS Gorakhpur and Gorakhnath Temple. On Tuesday, she is expected to cover 92 kilometres, visiting the Circuit House, Ayush University, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University’s Arogyadham campus, the Gorakhnath temple and then return to the airport. Security has been tightened across her route, with barricading and deployment of personnel.

Fourth Presidential visit to Gorakhpur during Yogi’s tenure:

This will be the fourth time in eight years that chief minister Yogi Adityanath will receive a President in Gorakhpur. Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the city three times: for the foundation stone laying of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (December 10, 2018), the inauguration of Ayush and Mahayogi Gorakhnath Universities (August 28, 2021), and the centenary celebration of Gita Press (June 4, 2022).