Previous govts ignored MSMEs, fuelled caste-based conflicts: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the previous governments of ignoring the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector while keeping the state trapped in caste-based conflicts and nepotism for political gains. Chief minister Yogi presents toolkit to a beneficiary of ‘One District, One Product’ scheme during the curtain raiser ceremony of the third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) on the occasion of International MSME Day, at Lok Bhavan, in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“Before 2017, UP was known for riots, mafia, and was one of the most unsafe states for daughters and traders. Previous governments’ neglect of entrepreneurs and promotion of caste-based conflicts hindered the growth of MSMEs in the state,” said the CM while speaking at a programme in Lucknow on International MSME Day.

The CM said the double-engine (BJP-led) government (Centre and UP), over the past eight years, had pulled the state out of a crisis of identity and restored pride by reviving local heritage through initiatives like the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.

He launched several key initiatives to promote entrepreneurship at the event organised at Lok Bhawan.

Adityanath accused previous governments of promoting caste-based conflicts and running the state based on family politics, where each district was controlled by a different mafia. “As a result, people faced an identity crisis,” he added.

He also pointed out that despite being established in 1950, Uttar Pradesh never celebrated its Foundation Day until January 24, 2018.

“Earlier governments were too busy dividing society along caste lines and serving their own families instead of working for the state’s development,” he remarked.

At the event, the CM inaugurated the ‘Youth Adda’, an initiative by UPICON to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. This platform will allow youth to share their business ideas, get help with bank loans, and receive guidance from experienced mentors.

The CM emphasized that his government did not discriminate based on caste, region, or language. “We are committed to providing a platform to every talented youth,” he said.

Adityanath also launched the CM Yuva mobile app, a digital platform designed to connect the youth with entrepreneurship opportunities. The app will provide access to training, loans, and information about government schemes without any discrimination.

He said the app will ensure that no young person needs to run from one government office to another, as everything will be available in one place digitally.

Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) projects were also inaugurated under the ODOP scheme in Bareilly and Moradabad. These projects will provide infrastructure support to local artisans and entrepreneurs, enabling them to enhance their productivity and competitiveness.

“ODOP has given each district’s unique product a global platform. The scheme has provided equal opportunities to artisans and entrepreneurs from all castes and communities, helping products like Moradabad’s brassware, Bhadohi’s carpets, and Lucknow’s chikankari gain international recognition,” said the CM.

He pointed out that UP now has over 96 lakh MSME units employing more than two crore people across all communities. Adityanath emphasized that the government has provided a financial safety net of ₹5 lakh and social security to these units without any discrimination.

With a 14% share in the country’s MSME sector, UP is now a leading state in this domain, he added.

He pointed out that before 2017, UP’s exports hovered between ₹80,000 and ₹85,000 crore annually, which have now surged past ₹2 lakh crore. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has more than doubled from ₹12.75 lakh crore to ₹31 lakh crore in the same period, the CM said.

He attributed this growth to the state’s improved law and order situation and the government’s focus on promoting entrepreneurship and industries.

Adityanath mentioned that the per capita income in the state has increased from ₹46,000 to ₹1.20 lakh. This growth is a testament to the state’s economic progress and the government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Adityanath stated that the state’s GDP has grown from ₹12.75 lakh crore to ₹31 lakh crore. This significant growth is a result of the government’s policies and initiatives aimed at promoting economic development and entrepreneurship.

He announced the third edition of the International Trade Show, scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. The show will provide a global platform for MSME products to reach international buyers and promote the state’s economic growth.

The CM also mentioned that the state government is working to obtain Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 77 products, with 75 new applications in progress. This initiative aims to protect the state’s cultural heritage and promote its unique products.

An MoU was signed to increase the number of GI tags for the state’s unique products. The agreement was exchanged between commissioner of industries K Vijyendra Pandian and Dr Rajnikant of the Human Welfare Association.